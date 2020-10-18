e-paper
Sohrab Khushrushahi: 5-point fitness plan

The fitness trainer’s tips to get back in shape after a hiatus

brunch Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 07:07 IST
Sohrab Khushrushahi
Hindustan Times
Sohrab says mental health is as important while ensuring physical fitness
A stitch in time

I’m a 40-year-old guy who let go of fitness about 10 years ago. I’m now balding and middle-aged, but without major health issues yet. Give me a five-point plan to get back into shape please.

—Edsel, Via Instagram

Fitness in a five-point plan (you have your own business, don’t you?).

1 Start moving. Make sure you get 12,000 to 15,000 steps a day;
2 Be mindful of what you eat. Start by avoiding refined sugar and processed food;
3 Play a sport you love once or twice a week (it’s good being a child again – try it);
4 Exercise at least three-four times a week (slow and steady always); and
5 Your mind plays a very important role in your fitness, so remember this is a marathon and not a sprint.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, October 18, 2020

