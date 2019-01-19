The healing power of honey

“The bees are buzzing in the tree, to make some honey just for me!” That’s Baloo from The Jungle Book, singing about the substance that humans love as much as bears.

Honey is a sweet tasting gel-like substance that is fat-free, cholesterol-free and sodium-free, but rich in calcium, iron, and magnesium.

According to Ayurveda, honey is sweet (madhura rasa) with an astringent-like end taste (aashaya anu rasa). It is dry (ruksha), heavy (guru guna), and cold (sheeta). It aggravates vata, removes kapha and normalises pitta.

Useful preparations

Honey with lemon water: Boosts energy and metabolism when had empty stomach in the morning.

Honey with ginger water: A glass a day, especially during pregnancy, prevents indigestion, nausea and heartburn.

Honey with black pepper: Mix a pinch of pepper powder with half a teaspoon of honey every morning to prevent cough and treat a sore throat.

Honey with tulsi tea: Reduces stress, supports the immune system, aids digestion, and balances metabolism.

Precautions

Heating can develop bacteria and weakens its powerful enzymes. Avoid processed honey products.

Purity

The best honey is extracted from beehives and sieved using natural procedures. The honey is adulterated if water becomes cloudy on adding half teaspoon of honey to it. It is pure if the honey forms a thread and sinks. You can soak a cotton bud in honey and light it to see if it burns smoothly, unlike adulterated honey.

