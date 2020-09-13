The safety of stereotyping
Hermione Granger and Luna Lovegood
Graduated from Hogwarts, I hope they understood
That witchcraft is complex, no school teaches it all
And the best witches in the world are all from Bengal.
The witches of Bengal bewitch you with a look
They can clean out a bank balance faster than a crook
You’ll never see their broomsticks, they hide all their wands
Their lives are more action-packed than James Bond’s.
Whether you’re a muggle or a witch or a house elf
It’s good to lighten up at times and laugh at yourself
Most often stereotypes are made just for fun
But before you realise it, it’s offended someone.
Be careful whenever you meet a Bengali witch
They’re good at playing games though they don’t play Quidditch
They’ll enchant you with beauty that makes you gape
You’ll forget Dumbledore, McGonagall and Snape
And if you must befriend one, ensure that there’s no trap
Their brains are often hidden under a monkey cap!
You have got the warning, now it is your call
The best witches in the world are all from Bengal.
Not everybody has a sense of humour you know
And crossing a thin line can turn many a friend into a foe
So I try to be careful what I say in my songs
And I take constant care not to mess with non-Bongs.
Note: This poem is written in good humour by the writer and no offence is intended. The views of the writer are personal.
Sawan Dutta’s songs about endearing Bengali traits, recipes and life celebrate the “Bongness” of the culture she comes from and are a big hit across social media platforms.
