e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / The safety of stereotyping

The safety of stereotyping

A Bengali musician, singer and comedian spews verse on how she feels safe mimicking Bongs ‘coz she’s a Bong herself!

brunch Updated: Sep 13, 2020 06:56 IST
Sawan Dutta
Sawan Dutta
Hindustan Times
The writer finds safety in stereotyping only her own
The writer finds safety in stereotyping only her own(Photo imaging: Parth Garg)
         

Hermione Granger and Luna Lovegood

Graduated from Hogwarts, I hope they understood

That witchcraft is complex, no school teaches it all

And the best witches in the world are all from Bengal.

The witches of Bengal bewitch you with a look

They can clean out a bank balance faster than a crook

You’ll never see their broomsticks, they hide all their wands

Their lives are more action-packed than James Bond’s.

Whether you’re a muggle or a witch or a house elf

It’s good to lighten up at times and laugh at yourself

Most often stereotypes are made just for fun

But before you realise it, it’s offended someone.

“Whether you’re a muggle or a witch or a house elfIt’s good to lighten up at times and laugh at yourself”

Be careful whenever you meet a Bengali witch

They’re good at playing games though they don’t play Quidditch

They’ll enchant you with beauty that makes you gape

You’ll forget Dumbledore, McGonagall and Snape

And if you must befriend one, ensure that there’s no trap

Their brains are often hidden under a monkey cap!

You have got the warning, now it is your call

The best witches in the world are all from Bengal.

Whether you’re a muggle or a witch or a house elf

It’s good to lighten up at times and laugh at yourself

Most often stereotypes are made just for fun

But before you realise it, it’s offended someone.

Not everybody has a sense of humour you know

And crossing a thin line can turn many a friend into a foe

So I try to be careful what I say in my songs

And I take constant care not to mess with non-Bongs.

Note: This poem is written in good humour by the writer and no offence is intended. The views of the writer are personal.

Sawan Dutta’s songs about endearing Bengali traits, recipes and life celebrate the “Bongness” of the culture she comes from and are a big hit across social media platforms.

From HT Brunch, September 13, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
Govt takes stock as Covid-19 cases still high
Govt takes stock as Covid-19 cases still high
Congress dissenters chart next step
Congress dissenters chart next step
Paneer thali to chicken biryani likely to be on menu this monsoon session
Paneer thali to chicken biryani likely to be on menu this monsoon session
Obesity, diabetes raise Covid-19 death risk
Obesity, diabetes raise Covid-19 death risk
Osaka comes back from a set down against Azarenka to win 2nd US Open title
Osaka comes back from a set down against Azarenka to win 2nd US Open title
Afghan peace talks with Taliban begin
Afghan peace talks with Taliban begin
SII told to seek fresh clearance for Covid-19 vaccine trials
SII told to seek fresh clearance for Covid-19 vaccine trials
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

top brunch news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In