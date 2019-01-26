Watch Gillette’s new ad, tap Buzzfeed’s page: This week’s Brunch WTF

Watch

How right or not right is debatable, but Gillette’s new ad targeting toxic masculinity is definitely grabbing eyeballs. Add it to your weekend watchlist

Tap

Funny and relatable memes for one and all on Buzzfeed’s page Ohmygod Yaaa (@ohmygodyaaa)

Follow

Their Facebook page now has 1M likes, but their Twitter page is on fire too! Follow them on @TheKeralaPolice

From HT Brunch, January 27, 2019

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 23:15 IST