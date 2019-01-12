Winners of the Brunch Book Challenge 2018 are here!

The Brunch Book Challenge has only been getting bigger every year, and when we raised the bar to 50 books last year, little did we know so many of our beloved readers would keep us in the loop with their reading lists all year long! However, we shortlisted 50 winners. And here they are!

1.@ddiviliciouss

2.@sumitj82

3.@EntihaFahid

4.@nidhinutractive

5.@_alps

6.@LathaLatha123

7.@sanjay030359

8.@harveenj

9.@ankitDHIRASARIA

10.@ankitabora14

11.@NipunBamania

12.@WallflowerBlack

13.@potbhare_yogesh

14.@aravind_aar

15.@oneacross1

16.@sahilpr1109

17.@EkCupCoffee

18.@limitlessseema

19.@Sid_Reads

20.@palsbookshelf

21.@mal2705

22.@ankita_arora18

23.@AparnaRNayak

24.@PiyushaVir

25.@TheBook_World

26.@KinjalParekh98

27.@jainneha86

28.@rasaraswati

29.@nehanatu86

30.@Paperkrafts_Goa

31.@booksandbooks12

32.@ToolikaWadhwa

33.@AshieJayn

34.@WeirdoMagnet82

35.@RomaDhamija1

36.@_book_gobbler

37.@LadySherlockkk

38.@KKhera2

39.@2wormybookish

40.@ckvinod

41.@DanubeSalas

42.@pArThPiYuSh8

43.@RepeatDream

44.@ChitraAhanthem

45.@KritrishaDivya

46.@TopperToppler

47.@ClucthMartin

48.@shivli97

49.@Sonali_Ekka

50.@reethu_ravi

3 commonly asked questions

What’s the correct hashtag for the Brunch Book Challenge?

It’s #BrunchBookChallenge, but if you tweet using #BrunchBookChallenge2019 we’ll consider it too!

I don’t have Twitter, can I still participate?

Currently, this is run only on Twitter, but we are exploring including other social media platforms from next year.

Can we have a giveaway for all who complete, not just the winners of the lucky draw?

We’re discussing that for next year. Fingers crossed!

For this year’s challenge, click here.

Angelic contributions to the hamper! Expect some exciting titles from Bloomsbury India, Harper Collins India, Hachette India, Rupa Publication India & Aleph Book Company, goodies from Café Delhi Heights, Suparna Trikha, Chaayos and Typhoo.

From HT Brunch, January 13, 2018

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 19:21 IST