Raising the bookshelf bar with Brunch Book Challenge 2019

When we raised the book count to 50 in 2018, many of you exclaimed that it’s too big a challenge. But from the numbers we see, our dear readers, most of you have gone beyond the challenge and read more than 50 books this year.

So we decided to up the ante this year and keep it simple, yet super interesting and definitely fun. After a bibliophilic year with some terrific titles, new authors, the Brunch Book Challenge number for 2019 will be....60!

Let’s revisit the rules of the reading challenge:

In 2019, you will be required to read a total of 60 books between January 1 and December 31.

For every book that you read, you should tweet the count of books and the name of the book to us on our Twitter handle @HTBrunch to qualify to win the challenge.

Out of the 60 books, at least 12 books need to be by Indian authors. They can be 12 books of 12 different authors, or of the same. As long as they are 12, they count!

All kinds of books and all genres are allowed.

No language barrier. Read in the language you love!

No academic books or magazines, periodicals etc. though. That’s literally the only catch.

At the end of the year, readers who complete 60 books and have been tweeting their titles to us will qualify to win the Brunch Book Challenge 2019, and will receive a bunch of goodies from Team Brunch, with lots of books in them.

So all the best. Get, set, read!

(And meanwhile, hold your breath, as the winners for the Brunch Book Challenge 2018 will be announced on January 13.)

Love,

Team HT Brunch

From HT Brunch, January 6, 2019

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 19:31 IST