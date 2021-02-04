BJP to reach out to masses, explain welfare measures in Union Budget
Ministers from the Narendra Modi government and BJP's top leaders will pan across the country this weekend in an effort to reach out to the masses regarding the Union Budget which introduced several public welfare measures.
BJP chief JP Nadda has directed the party's top leadership to address pressers and public outreach programmes across the country.
The Cabinet ministers and rest of the ministers of state and independence charge and national general secretaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party will be touring cities allocated to them on February 6 and February 7.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be in Mumbai to explain the positives of the Budget whereas Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari will be in Nagpur. Jitendra Singh will be in Jammu to talk about the budget.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will address the press and a gathering in Bhopal whereas Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani will be stationed in Guwahati, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been given charge of Goa. Piyush Goyal will spread awareness about the budget in Lucknow and Dharmendra Pradhan will be in Hyderabad. Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi will be in Bengaluru.
Of BJP's national general secretaries Dilip Saikia will do pravas in Imphal, Bhupendra Yadav will tour Ahemdabad and CT Ravi will be in Belgaum, Tarun Chugh will be in Ladakh and Arun Singh in Jaipur.
Apart from this, all MPs and MLAs and state office bearers and post holders too would conduct such programs in their respective areas and constituencies.
On February 1, Sitharaman had briefed all the ministers and spokespersons on budget and how to counter the opposition's criticism of it.
