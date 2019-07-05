Budget 2019: What’s costlier and what’s cheaper
Budget day: A list of things that got cheaper and some that got costlier.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented her maiden budget and also the first for the Modi government’s second term. The budget was hailed by PM Modi as the roadmap for the ‘New India’.
Here’a a list of things that got cheaper and some that got costlier:
Costlier
Gold and other precious metals
Petrol, diesel
Auto parts
Tobacco
Digital camera
Imported books
Optical fibres
Cashew
Certain synthetic rubber
Vinyl flooring
Electric vehicles parts
CHEAPER
Specified electronic goods
Defence equipment
