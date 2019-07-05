Budget 2019: What’s costlier and what’s cheaper

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented her maiden budget and also the first for the Modi government’s second term. The budget was hailed by PM Modi as the roadmap for the ‘New India’.

Here’a a list of things that got cheaper and some that got costlier:

Costlier

Gold and other precious metals

Petrol, diesel

Auto parts

Tobacco

Digital camera

Imported books

Optical fibres

Cashew

Certain synthetic rubber

Vinyl flooring

Electric vehicles parts

CHEAPER

Specified electronic goods

Defence equipment

