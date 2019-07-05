Today in New Delhi, India
Budget 2019: What’s costlier and what’s cheaper

Budget day: A list of things that got cheaper and some that got costlier.

budget Updated: Jul 05, 2019 15:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Budget 2019,Union Budget 2019,Budget
Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2019 did not announce any change in personal income tax rates for the middle class in her budget speech but proposed to hike the tax for the super rich.(REUTERS)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented her maiden budget and also the first for the Modi government’s second term. The budget was hailed by PM Modi as the roadmap for the ‘New India’.

Here’a a list of things that got cheaper and some that got costlier:

Costlier

Gold and other precious metals

Petrol, diesel

Auto parts

Tobacco

Digital camera

Imported books

Watch | Budget 2019 | Gold to get costlier, customs go up from 10% to 12.5%

Optical fibres

Cashew

Certain synthetic rubber

Vinyl flooring

Electric vehicles parts

CHEAPER

Specified electronic goods

Defence equipment

