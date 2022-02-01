Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Budget 2022: PM Gati Shakti master plan to be formulated in next fiscal year, says Sitharaman

Union Budget 2022: Sitharaman also informed that 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better energy efficiency and passenger riding experience will be manufactured in the next three years.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Budget 2022.
Published on Feb 01, 2022 11:39 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that the PM Gati Shakti master plan for expressways will be formulated in the financial year 2022-23 to facilitate faster movement of people and goods. Sitharaman said that the national highways network will be expanded by 25,000 km in the coming fiscal year, while 20,000 crores will be mobilised to complement public resources.

Budget 2022 reiterates the focus on public investment to modernise infrastructure over the medium term, the minister said. 

“PM Gati Shakti will pull forward the economy and will lead to more jobs and opportunities for the youth,” she added.

Sitharaman also informed that 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better energy efficiency and passenger riding experience will be manufactured in the next three years.

About 2,000 km of the rail network will be brought under the indigenous world-class technology KAWACH for safety and capacity augmentation, the minister added.

budget 2022
