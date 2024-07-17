Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: What salaried taxpayers expect from Nirmala Sitharaman

Live

Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2024 on July 23. The annual economic survey will precede the budget speech and will be presented on July 22. This comes after the interim budget which was presented on February 1 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government returned to power for its third term. This will be the first budget of the new government and Nirmala Sitharaman's seventh consecutive....Read More

The government might consider raising the standard deduction to at least ₹1 lakh, streamline tax slabs, taxation of employer contributions and ESOPs tax while giving a higher allocation of capital expenditure with a focus on boosting rural sector demand in the Union Budget, experts believe.