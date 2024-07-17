Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: What salaried taxpayers expect from Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2024 on July 23. The annual economic survey will precede the budget speech and will be presented on July 22. This comes after the interim budget which was presented on February 1 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government returned to power for its third term. This will be the first budget of the new government and Nirmala Sitharaman's seventh consecutive....Read More
The government might consider raising the standard deduction to at least ₹1 lakh, streamline tax slabs, taxation of employer contributions and ESOPs tax while giving a higher allocation of capital expenditure with a focus on boosting rural sector demand in the Union Budget, experts believe.
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: What real estate sector expects from Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Kaushal Agarwal, Chairman, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, said, “As we approach the Union Budget 2024-25, the real estate sector anticipates potential policy shifts that may have a substantial impact on its future. With a rising demand for housing, we are hopeful for adjustments in tax policies and incentives aimed at both homeowners and developers. With the current Modi 3.0 administration in power, industry optimism is buoyed by expectations of renewal of tax reliefs and increased infrastructure investments, which are expected to spur growth. Initiatives such as the Credit-Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) under PMAY, which promotes affordable housing, show potential for increasing demand in both urban and rural areas. Additionally, reintroducing a 100% tax exemption for developers working on affordable housing developments can alleviate major supply shortages.”
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Where to watch live coverage of Union Budget 2024
