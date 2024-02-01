Budget 2024 LIVE analysis by Sukumar: Interim budget in letter as well as spirit

Welcome to the live analysis of one of the most anticipated events in India's fiscal calendar - the presentation of the 2024 Interim Budget by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. As the nation eagerly awaits insights into the government's economic priorities and financial strategies, we're here to provide you with analysis, insightful commentary, and key takeaways by Hindustan Times Editor-in-Chief Sukumar Ranganathan.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (C) along with her staff poses for pictures as she leaves the Finance Ministry Office to present the annual budget in parliament in New Delhi on February 1, 2024.(AFP)