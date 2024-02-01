Budget 2024 LIVE analysis by Sukumar: Interim budget in letter as well as spirit
Presenting the interim Budget 2024-25, Sitharaman said minimum support prices for 'Annadata' (farmers) have been increased periodically and appropriately.
Welcome to the live analysis of one of the most anticipated events in India's fiscal calendar - the presentation of the 2024 Interim Budget by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. As the nation eagerly awaits insights into the government's economic priorities and financial strategies, we're here to provide you with analysis, insightful commentary, and key takeaways by Hindustan Times Editor-in-Chief Sukumar Ranganathan.
- Feb 01, 2024 12:00 PM IST
'Messaging aimed at elections'
“White paper comparing 2014-15 with now to showcase achievements — messaging aimed at elections”Feb 01, 2024 11:57 AM IST
‘Will withdraw all pending tax demands up to ₹25,000 till 2009-10’
‘Will withdraw all pending tax demands up to ₹25,000 till 2009-10 and ₹10,000 till 2014-15; will benefit 10 million tax payers.’Feb 01, 2024 11:54 AM IST
‘Income Tax: No change’
“Income Tax: no change. So far, this is an interim budget in letter as well as spirit — unlike the 2019 one . Perhaps a sign of the government’s confidence that all is well”Feb 01, 2024 11:52 AM IST
Budget 2024: ‘Better than expected fiscal deficit of 5.8%’
Better than expected fiscal deficit of 5.8%. Will make rating agencies happy. Fiscal deficit target in 2024-25 — 5.1%, also beating expectations.Feb 01, 2024 11:46 AM IST
‘Continued focus on cap-ex is welcome’
“11% increase in cap-ex to around 11.1 lakh crore; will be 3.4% of GDP (up from 3.3%). Continued focus on cap-ex is welcome — it is productive spending,” says Sukumar.Feb 01, 2024 11:44 AM IST
Focus on Research and DevelopmentFeb 01, 2024 11:43 AM IST
Budgetary support rooftop solar installation schemeFeb 01, 2024 11:31 AM IST
