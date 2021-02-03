IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / ‘Did not resort to tax hike to boost revenue’: Finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey
Finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey(Mint)
Finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey(Mint)
budget

‘Did not resort to tax hike to boost revenue’: Finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey

In an interview to HT, Pandey said India needs to change the mindset that believes higher taxes are necessary to generate resources.
READ FULL STORY
By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:36 AM IST

The Union Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes “a quantum leap into the future”, finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said on Tuesday, adding that it was a reform move in the backdrop of extraordinary circumstances arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview to HT, Pandey said India needs to change the mindset that believes higher taxes are necessary to generate resources.

“This budget is a reform budget in the backdrop of extraordinary circumstances, the pandemic, which is of a very unusual nature. In this difficult time, during the last 10 months, we came out with several [stimulus] packages. Each Aatmanirbhar Bharat package could be termed a mini budget.”

“This Budget is substantial... taking a quantum leap into the future. It has shown the direction and also the commitment of the government,” he added.

The finance secretary said the government will work with the GST Council to correct certain anomalies in the Goods and Services Tax system.

India needs to change a mindset that believes higher taxes are necessary to generate resources and exemptions for tax relief, finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey says.

Also read: ‘Important to back asset creation’ says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

In a conversation with Rajeev Jayaswal a day after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget, Pandey said revenues can increase by bringing greater efficiency to tax collection and reduction of the compliance burden. Edited excerpts:

As finance secretary and the head of revenue department, how do you see the budget?

This Budget is a reform budget in the backdrop of extraordinary circumstances, the pandemic, which is of a very unusual nature. In this difficult time, during the last 10 months, we came out with several [stimulus] packages. Each Atamnirbhar Bharat package could be termed a mini budget. This Budget is substantial... taking a quantum leap into the future. It has shown the direction and also the commitment of the government. One of the major pillars of this Budget is health. The second one is infrastructure and capital [expenditure]. There also, almost a 34% increase [in fund allocation] has been given. And, the third is reform in the financial sector. Two public sector banks will be disinvested or privatised... one is general insurance company... IDBI, LIC IPO [initial public offering]. In addition to that various public assets, like airports, pipelines, roads, land with the government, they will be monetised and assets will be created. Similarly, DFI — Development Finance Institution — for long-term funding; the financial sector has to perform well to realise higher economic growth. These are some of the important steps.

On the taxation front?

On taxation front, we have introduced several reforms in the last two years. Starting from the massive reduction in the corporate tax [to] among the lowest in the world, abolition of dividend distribution tax, faceless assessment, faceless appeal. Now we have gone one more step where we are saying it would be faceless ITAT [Income-Tax Appellate Tribunal], and a dispute resolution mechanism for small taxpayers, putting more trust in them; their cases cannot be reopened beyond three years unless there is a tax evasion of 50 lakh or more.

Another thing, on the customs duty, we have tried to reduce various discretions. One important thing related to the taxation system, we have tried to reform the administration by making it discretion-free and hassle-free. For increasing our revenue, we are not resorting to any tax increase or levy any new tax. What we are resorting to is the improvement of tax administration, reduction in compliance burden, and to create an environment whereby people will voluntarily comply and pay taxes which are at reasonable levels. Recent improvement in GST proves that in order to collect more tax one need not necessarily increase the tax rate.

Budget has provided some compliance relief to senior citizens. Why not to give them more tax relief?

When we were preparing the Budget, we looked at areas where we could provide relief... Most of the senior citizens have pension income and some fixed deposits... If the income is derived from pension and interest on the fixed deposits, banks could be asked to collect the full income tax [on behalf of the government] and those people will not be required to file income-tax returns.

If you see our exemption limit, the people who are having income less than 5 lakh, they are not required to pay any income-tax. 5 lakhs would mean that those earning up to 50,000 per month are not required to pay tax. Those who are getting much higher income, they also need to contribute to the society. What we wanted was to reduce this compliance burden. That was our objective.

People are pleasantly surprised that the Budget did not levy any Covid tax. But public expenditure is high. How did you manage revenue without such levies?

Naturally, our fiscal deficit has gone up to 9.5% [of gross domestic product]. What we need to do is that we need to get out of this mindset that such kind of funding can be done only by increasing taxes. Or, you can help people only by reducing taxes. So, I think, we need to change this mindset that for resource generation you need to increase taxes and for giving relief you need to give exemptions or reduce taxes. What we need to focus more on is improving collection efficiency and reducing the compliance burden. Use of technology, use of data analytics to ensure that people pay the correct amount of tax. And we have seen in the case of GST that without increasing any tax rate our collections have improved over the last two months.

The finance minister said in her Budget speech that inverted duty structures in the GST regime will be corrected. How will you do it?

FM has already mentioned it; so in the next GST Council meeting ... we will work with the GST Council to correct certain anomalies, which is there in the GST system. Inverted duty structures are in some areas such as textiles, fertilisers, plastics. Those are the areas... where inverted duty structures are there, so we will try and see what best can be done.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ajay bhushan pandey union budget of india budget 2021-22
app
Close
Finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey(Mint)
Finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey(Mint)
budget

‘Did not resort to tax hike to boost revenue’: Ajay Bhushan Pandey

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:36 AM IST
In an interview to HT, Pandey said India needs to change the mindset that believes higher taxes are necessary to generate resources.
READ FULL STORY
Close
By bringing hitherto uncounted expenditure heads into the budgetary numbers, and accounting for past dues, the budget has done away with the dubious practice of artificially underreporting the fiscal deficit numbers.(Reuters)
By bringing hitherto uncounted expenditure heads into the budgetary numbers, and accounting for past dues, the budget has done away with the dubious practice of artificially underreporting the fiscal deficit numbers.(Reuters)
budget

What is the actual fiscal stimulus in the budget?

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:46 AM IST
Here are three charts which can help us understand this.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In keeping with the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003, (FRBM), the path for consolidation outlined in last year’s budget would have cut fiscal deficit to 3.1% of GDP and eliminated the primary deficit (borrowings excluding expenses on interest payments) by 2022-23. But Covid-19 derailed that plan. (Bloomberg)
In keeping with the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003, (FRBM), the path for consolidation outlined in last year’s budget would have cut fiscal deficit to 3.1% of GDP and eliminated the primary deficit (borrowings excluding expenses on interest payments) by 2022-23. But Covid-19 derailed that plan. (Bloomberg)
opinion

Budget 2021-22: Sitharaman borrows a leaf out of Pujara’s notebook

By Sarthak Agrawal
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:13 PM IST
To borrow the chief economic adviser’s analogy, this is not a big-bang Rishabh Pant budget, although that doesn’t mean it is bad. Particularly impressive is the keenness showed by FM in imparting integrity to fiscal numbers. Phasing out opaque extra-budgetary borrowings deserves our full compliments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The minister invoked pre-poll promises made by the ruling BJP in Bihar, adding that once elections were over, all promises were promptly forgotten(PRAMOD THAKUR/ HT PHOTO)
The minister invoked pre-poll promises made by the ruling BJP in Bihar, adding that once elections were over, all promises were promptly forgotten(PRAMOD THAKUR/ HT PHOTO)
budget

‘What’s in it for Maharashtra?’: Minister Chaggan Bhujbal slams budget

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:51 PM IST
  • "Budget was for name’s sake. What's in it for Maharashtra? Nothing. It's only for election-bound states. They (BJP) promised so much for Bihar. Was anything announced? Where are those promises which they made before polls? Election over, promises gone,” NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal told reporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Relaxation from filing ITR for senior citizens will be provided if some conditions are fulfilled.(Reuters)
Relaxation from filing ITR for senior citizens will be provided if some conditions are fulfilled.(Reuters)
budget

No ITR filing required for senior citizens: 7 points

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:59 PM IST
"In the 75th year of Independence of our country, we shall reduce the compliance burden on senior citizens. For senior citizens who only have a pension and interest income, I propose exemption of filing of income tax returns,” Sitharaman said in her budget speech.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
budget

Tourism, hospitality sectors neglected in budget, says travel federation

By Neha LM Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Subhash Goyal, general secretary of Federation of Associations in Tourism and Hospitality, said the budget was a good opportunity for the government to revive the tourism industry
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a press conference in New Delhi, on February 1, 2021. (Bloomberg)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a press conference in New Delhi, on February 1, 2021. (Bloomberg)
budget

Budget 2021: Hydrogen mission; solar energy, clean air among focus areas

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Centre’s clean air programme got a shot in the arm with Sitharaman announcing a fund of 2,217 crore for air pollution control in 42 cities
READ FULL STORY
Close
The old regime is beneficial for most types of profiles that we considered.(Getty Images)
The old regime is beneficial for most types of profiles that we considered.(Getty Images)
budget

What union budget means for your money

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Here is a graphic look at the tax you pay -
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian market delivered the best post-budget rise in 24 years.(ANI)
Indian market delivered the best post-budget rise in 24 years.(ANI)
budget

Budget FY22 brings big cheer to markets

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:13 AM IST
The BSE benchmark Sensex skyrocketed 2,315 points on Monday, propelled by gains in financial stocks, as market participants cheered a growth-oriented Union budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the government did spend more than what the last budget allocated to this heads, it has decided against continuing its distress relief push in the next fiscal year as things return to normal.(HT Photo)
While the government did spend more than what the last budget allocated to this heads, it has decided against continuing its distress relief push in the next fiscal year as things return to normal.(HT Photo)
budget

Will budget 2021-22 alleviate distress ?

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Allocation for National Social Assistance Programme, which was increased to 42,617 crore in 2020-21 (RE) from the 2020-21 BE allocation of 9,197 crore has been brought down to 9,200 crore in the 2021-22 BE numbers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The other potential game changer in the infra sector is the focus on asset monetisation.(HT Photo)
The other potential game changer in the infra sector is the focus on asset monetisation.(HT Photo)
budget

Will budget 2021-22 boost infra ?

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:21 AM IST
This year’s budget has announced the creation of a Development Finance Institution (DFI), an idea India tried in the pre-reforms era before giving up. What is new is the unprecedented expansion in scope for private sector activity in infrastructure this budget proposes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Monday that she expects the fiscal deficit to come down to 4.5% by 2025-26.(Bloomberg)
Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Monday that she expects the fiscal deficit to come down to 4.5% by 2025-26.(Bloomberg)
budget

Will budget 2021-22 balance the fisc?

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Not only has the fiscal deficit reached an all-time high of 9.5% of GDP in 2020-21,as per the Revised Estimates (RE) given in the 2021-22 budget, it is not expected to come down anytime soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The central government has pinned its hopes from public and private capital spending, and further enhancing ease of doing business.(HT Photo)
The central government has pinned its hopes from public and private capital spending, and further enhancing ease of doing business.(HT Photo)
budget

Will budget 2021-22 spur growth?

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Fiscal deficit as a share of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has gone up from the 2020-21 Budget Estimate (BE) of 3.5% to a massive 9.5% according to the Revised Estimate (RE) numbers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India logo, as she leaves her office to present the federal budget in the parliament.(Reuters)
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India logo, as she leaves her office to present the federal budget in the parliament.(Reuters)
budget

Decoding the big numbers in the Union Budget '21-22

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:11 AM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman's budget sought to get India back on the road to recovery after the Covid-19 challenge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP