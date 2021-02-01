From Anand Mahindra to Harsh Goenka: How industry leaders reacted to Union Budget
Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra was one among several industrialists who praised the Union Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday. The industry leaders appreciated the finance minister’s focus on the various sectors of the economy, which has been battered the coronavirus pandemic.
"In a time of unprecedented economic stress, the Govt’s responsibility was to spend enough to revive the economy or else face enormous human suffering. So I had one expectation from this budget: that we should be very liberal in terms of the targeted fiscal deficit. Box ticked,” Mahindra tweeted.
RPG Enterprises chairperson Harsh Goenka equated the stock market high driven by the budget with that of the Wall Street power play GameStop said that the budget has put the power in the hands of the masses. "Investors are driving markets up like #GameStop after #Budget2021 turns out to be like the #Reddit forum that’s putting power in hands of masses. A budget that focuses on healthcare, vaccination and infrastructure- truly democratising growth! Except this budget isn’t a bubble!" Goenka said.
"The government’s decision to strengthen school education with the implementation of the National Education Policy across 15,000 schools despite the hurdles owing to the Covid-19 pandemic shows clear intent. However, the rollout and implementation across all states should be done within a couple of years to bring parity for students to access education across the country," Rustom Kerawalla, chairperson of Ampersand Group, was quoted as saying by the CSR Journal.
Also Read | Budget for tourism ministry slashed by 19%, industry unhappy
Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw also praised the budget for its healthcare and infrastructure spending. The budget has allocated ₹73,932 crore for healthcare while ₹54, 581 crore has been allocated for infrastructural development like that of smart cities and metro services etc. "The Budget 2021 has focused on infrastructure spending, boost in healthcare spending, monetisation and privatisation of public sector assets. All this augurs well to get the economy back on track," Shaw was quoted as saying by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only concerned about having farm laws repealed, budget does not matter: Farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Anand Mahindra to Harsh Goenka: How industry leaders reacted to Budget 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹1.1 crore for railways, allocation for education slashed by 6.13%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhya CM lauds Budget 2021, for Congress, it is a 'disappointment'
- State Congress Committee president and former CM Kamal Nath said the budget had nothing exciting to boost the economy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India allots over ₹7,000 cr as foreign aid, commits ₹100 cr to Chabahar port
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 'let down like never before', will unravel soon, says Congress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021 caps tax exemption on EPF, VPF; large contributions likely to be hit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget reformist, will drive economic revival post Covid-19: India Inc
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways to monetise freight corridor assets, focus on national plan 2030
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget silent on 'agricultural unrest', ignores 'entire north India': Punjab FM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget is pro-corporate, nothing for poor: CPI
- "It is a pro-corporate, pro-big businesses budget. It is pro-international finance capital, the FDI. So, this budget has nothing for the poor, for the suffering masses," CPI General Secretary D Raja told reporters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will accelerate recovery, give direction': NITI Aayog CEO lauds 'superb' budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt earmarks ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccine in Union Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharat Biotech hails ₹35k cr budget allocation for Covid-19 vaccination
- Welcoming the proposal for ₹35,000 crore outlay for Covid-19 vaccines, city-based Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella said "Its a great step ahead, and far-reaching budget announcement., providing ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccination in 2021-22."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox