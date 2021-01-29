From 'insult to National Flag' to farm laws: 10 quotes of Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the joint session of Parliament mentioned the Capital violence that took place in Delhi on January 26. A group of protesters entered the Red Fort and put up Nishan Sahib on the top of the heritage site. In a strongly worded statement, the President in his address said the action was an insult to the National Flag of the country. He also talked about the farm laws against which the protests are going on and other beneficiary schemes of the government. He also lauded the role of the government in Covid-19 management, vaccination. The address, the first of the decade, was boycotted by 18 out of 20 opposition parties.

Here are the top 10 quotes from the President's speech

> "Joint session of Parliament amid Coronavirus pandemic is essential. It's a new year and a new decade and we're also entering into the 75th year of Independence. Today, all MPs are present here with message and trust that however tough be the challenge neither we nor India will stop."

> "I am satisfied that the timely decision taken by my Government saved the lives of lakhs of citizens. Today the number of new Covid-19 cases is going down rapidly."

> "It is a matter of pride that India is running the biggest vaccination program in the world. Both vaccines of this program are made in India. In this crisis, India shouldered its responsibility towards mankind and provided lakhs of doses of vaccines to several nations."

> "The focus of 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat' is also on the farm sector. The government has decided to give MSP according to Swaminathan recommendation."

> "Small and marginal farmers are also a priority for my Govt. To support such farmers in their small expenses, around ₹1,13,000 crores have been transferred directly to their accounts, under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi."

> "The National Flag and a holy day like Republic Day were insulted in the past few days. The Constitution that provides us Freedom of Expression, is the same Constitution that teaches us that law and rules have to be followed seriously."

> "My govt would like to clarify that the rights and facilities that were available before the formation of the three Farm Laws have not been cut short, in fact with these new agricultural reforms the Govt has provided new facilities and rights to farmers."

> "20 jawans made the supreme sacrifice in Galwan valley in June 2020. Every citizen is grateful to these martyrs. My Govt is committed to the protection of the interests of the nation. Extra Forces have been deployed at LAC for protection of India's sovereignty."

> "Extremism in the northeast is heading towards its end, the incidents of violence are declining. The youth that had gone astray is returning to the mainstream of development and nation-building."

> "The nation is recovering from the damage that the economy suffered while saving the life of every Indian during the Corona period. Even in this difficult time, India has emerged as an attractive destination for global investors."