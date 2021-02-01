Insurance stocks zoom up to 12 pc after govt proposes to raise FDI cap in sector
Shares of companies related to the insurance sector jumped up to 12 per cent on Monday after the government proposed to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector to 74 per cent.
The New India Assurance Company zoomed 11.85 per cent, General Insurance Corporation of India jumped 8.78 per cent and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company gained 6 per cent on BSE.
Further, HDFC Life Insurance Company gained 5.19 per cent, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company gained 3.96 per cent and SBI Life Insurance Company 3.74 per cent.
"Raising FDI in insurance from 49 per cent to 74 per cent is welcome. Market response to the budget reflects growth optimism," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
The government on Monday proposed to increase FDI limit in the insurance sector to 74 per cent, a move aimed at attracting overseas players.
In the Union Budget 2021-2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said investor charter would be introduced as a right of all financial investors across all financial products.
She proposed to amend the Insurance Act 1938 to "increase the permissible FDI limit from 49 per cent to 74 per cent in insurance companies and allow foreign ownership and control with safeguards".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: Key announcements for MSME sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: One nation one ration, and other benefits for migrant workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India doubles healthcare spending, opens up insurance in "get well soon" budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt announces highest capex in highways, economic corridors in poll-bound states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Infra push, extra income for coastal communities in poll-bound TN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi says India's 'self-reliant' budget brought in exceptional circumstances
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Relief for NRIs facing double taxation issue on retirement accounts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Govt gives 3,768 crores towards first digital census
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI allocated over ₹835 crore in Budget
- The CBI had received ₹802.19 crore initially in the last budget and it was increased to ₹835.75 crore in the revised estimates for 2020-21. The agency has been allocated ₹835.39 crore to manage its affairs in 2021-22, a minute dip of ₹36 lakh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
100% visionless, Budget theme 'sell India', says TMC
- "India's first paperless budget is also a 100% visionless budget. Theme of the fake budget is Sell India!" TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien said. "Railways: sold, Airports: sold, Ports: sold, Insurance: sold PSUs: 23 sold!"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Key gains for petroleum sector include gas pipeline project in J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Focus on Covid-19 vaccines, tax relief for elderly mark Budget 2021: 10 points
- An estimated ₹2.23 lakh crore has been allocated for public health expenditure for the financial year 2021-2022. This is an increase of 137% against the expenditure outlined in the budget last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: A look at allocations made to major schemes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox