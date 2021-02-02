Relief from double taxation for NRIs
Budget 2021 proposes to provide relief from double taxation for non-resident Indians (NRIs) on money accrued in foreign retirement accounts by claiming relief on tax deducted on such money in India. Currently, there is a mismatch in the year of taxability of such funds in India and the respective foreign country.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned in the budget speech that when NRIs return to India, they generally face issues concerning their accrued corpus in foreign retirement accounts. This is usually due to a mismatch in the timing of taxation of such income in the foreign country and India. They may also face difficulties in getting credit for Indian taxes in foreign jurisdictions.
“At present, the withdrawal from such funds may be taxed on receipt basis in such foreign countries, while on an accrual basis in India. To address this mismatch and remove this genuine hardship, it is proposed to insert a new Section 89A to the Act to provide that the income of a specified person from a specified account shall be taxed in the manner and the year as prescribed by the Centre,” read the budget document.
This problem is usually faced by NRIs who choose to settle in India after retirement. “NRIs who returned to India after spending significant time abroad on a job faced difficulties with receiving money from retirement accounts. In some countries, retirement benefits may be taxed on withdrawal or on receipt, whereas in India it may be taxed on accruals. This caused a great deal of frustration among NRIs who chose to become Indian residents and reported retiral receipts in Indian tax returns. Claiming the double tax avoidance agreement (DTAA) benefits also became challenging in such a scenario,” said Archit Gupta, founder and chief executive officer, ClearTax.
Government to start privatisation with 2 small PSU lenders
Self-reliance is at the heart of budget exercise, says PM Modi
A booster shot for bulls in best budget day rise
Union budget 2021 tests positive for hope
In pandemic age, 137% increase in budget on health, well-being
Industry captains welcome hike in public spending
Govt hikes capital expenditure by 34.5%
Centre launches voluntary vehicle scrappage policy
Nirmala Sitharaman intervew: ‘Important to back asset creation’
- In conversation with HT's R Sukumar, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained how —via Union Budget for 2021-2022 — the government wanted to give a boost to public expenditure through good quality expenditure for asset creation such as roads, ports, and other infrastructure.
Customs duty on gold, silver cut to 7.5%; industries laud move
Interest on EPF over ₹2.5 lakh a year to be taxed
A new-found confidence about India reflects in a bold Union Budget 2021
- Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has chosen to spend on generating future income using the higher capital spending, which has gone up by 35.4% over the previous year. This is good.
Nothing more, nothing less: Mixed budget for taxpayers
