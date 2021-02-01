Income Tax 2021 LIVE updates: All eyes on FM Sitharaman's announcements
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Monday present Budget 2021. As part of her Budget speech, Sitharaman will also made announcements related to income tax slabs; the income tax-related announcements are among the most closely followed announcements in a Union Budget speech. This year’s Budget speech will be unique as it will go 'paperless' for the first time and will be available on a dedicated Union Budget app for both Android and iOS smartphones.
In her Budget 2020 speech, Sitharaman had announced a new simplified income tax regime. Under this, those earning up to ₹2.5 lakh annually are exempted from paying income tax. For those earning ₹2,50,001 to 5 lakh annually, the rate of tax is 5% while for those at ₹5,00,001 to ₹7,50,000 it is 10%. The rate is 15% for those making ₹7,50,001 to ₹10,00,000 and 20% for those between ₹10,00,001 and ₹12,50,000. For those at ₹12,50,001, the rate of tax is 25% and, finally, for those earning more than ₹15,00,000 annually, the rate is 30%.
FM Sitharaman to present Budget 2021 today
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2021 at 11 am on Monday. This will be India's first-ever 'paperless' budget.