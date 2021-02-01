IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Income Tax 2021 LIVE updates: All eyes on FM Sitharaman's announcements
Representative image
Live

Income Tax 2021 LIVE updates: All eyes on FM Sitharaman's announcements

Income Tax slab LIVE updates: Under present regime, those earning up to 2.5 lakh annually are exempted from paying tax.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:24 AM IST

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Monday present Budget 2021. As part of her Budget speech, Sitharaman will also made announcements related to income tax slabs; the income tax-related announcements are among the most closely followed announcements in a Union Budget speech. This year’s Budget speech will be unique as it will go 'paperless' for the first time and will be available on a dedicated Union Budget app for both Android and iOS smartphones.

Click here for full Union Budget 2021 coverage

In her Budget 2020 speech, Sitharaman had announced a new simplified income tax regime. Under this, those earning up to 2.5 lakh annually are exempted from paying income tax. For those earning 2,50,001 to 5 lakh annually, the rate of tax is 5% while for those at 5,00,001 to 7,50,000 it is 10%. The rate is 15% for those making 7,50,001 to 10,00,000 and 20% for those between 10,00,001 and 12,50,000. For those at 12,50,001, the rate of tax is 25% and, finally, for those earning more than 15,00,000 annually, the rate is 30%.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 01 Feb 2021 09:18 AM

    FM Sitharaman to present Budget 2021 today

    Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2021 at 11 am on Monday. This will be India's first-ever 'paperless' budget.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.