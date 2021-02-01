IND USA
Union Budget 2021: Ujjwala scheme to be extended to 1 crore more beneficiaries, announces finance minister Sitharaman
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI Photo)
Union Budget 2021: Ujjwala scheme to be extended to 1 crore more beneficiaries, announces finance minister Sitharaman

Sitharaman also said the city gas distribution network of providing CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households will be expanded to 100 more districts.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:40 PM IST

The government on Monday announced the extension of benefits of the Ujjwala scheme, free cooking gas LPG scheme, to an additional 1 crore people. The announcement was made as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union budget for the 2021-22 year.

Sitharaman also said the city gas distribution network of providing CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households will be expanded to 100 more districts. She also announced a transport system operator (TSO) for regulating common carrier capacity in gas pipelines to boost gas-based economy.

Also Read | FM Sitharaman provides 35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines in Budget 2021-22

Presenting the budget at the Parliament, Sitharaman said fuel supplies were kept running without interruption during the lockdown which was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).


The finance minister also announced a scheme for setting up mega textile parks in the country, as part of the Centre's efforts to position India as a fully integrated, globally competitive manufacturing and exporting hub for the sector. She informed that 7 mega textile parks will be launched in three years as part of the scheme.

It will have integrated facilities and quick turnaround time for minimizing transportation losses, eyeing big-ticket investments in the sector.


