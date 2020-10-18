e-paper
Home / Business News / 6 of top 10 most valued firms’ combined market valuation tumbles over Rs 1 lakh cr

6 of top 10 most valued firms’ combined market valuation tumbles over Rs 1 lakh cr

Over the past week, Sensex lost 526.51 points or 1.29 per cent. RIL,TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HCL, and Bharti Airtel suffered losses,while HUL,Infosys, HDFC, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the gainers

business Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 19:35 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
New Delhi
Over the past week, Sensex lost 526.51 points or 1.29 per cent
The combined market valuation of six of the country’s Top 10 most valued firms declined by Rs 1,02,779.4 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)taking the biggest hit.

Over the past week, Sensex lost 526.51 points or 1.29 per cent. RIL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies and Bharti Airtel suffered losses in their market capitalisation during the week, while Hindustan Unilever Limited(HUL), Infosys, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the gainers.

The valuation of RIL tumbled Rs 39,355.06 crore to reach Rs 14,71,081.28 crore.

The market capitalisation of TCS plunged Rs 19,681.25 crore to Rs 10,36,596.28 crore and HDFC Bank’s valuation tumbled Rs 19,097.85 crore to Rs 6,59,894.13 crore. Bharti Airtel’s market capitalisation eroded by Rs 12,875.11 crore to Rs 2,19,067.91 crore and that of HCL Technologies dropped Rs 7,842.49 crore to Rs 2,24,447.24 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank declined by Rs 3,927.64 crore to reach Rs 2,73,075.43 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation of Infosys rose by Rs 8,540.12 crore to Rs 4,80,291.25 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s valuation increased by Rs 3,290.64 crore to Rs 2,64,555.97 crore and that of HUL jumped Rs 2,795.97 crore to Rs 5,05,330.81 crore.

HDFC added Rs 502.83 crore to Rs 3,51,986.24 crore in its valuation. In the list of Top 10 firms, RIL retained its top rank followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, and Bharti Airtel.

