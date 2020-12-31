e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
‘Air India a Ist class airline, but...’: Minister on privatisation plan

Aviation minister Hardeep Puri said that while his ministry is the nodal ministry for aviation, he was not in charge of disinvestment.

business Updated: Dec 31, 2019 13:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
FILE PHOTO: Air India Airbus plane.
FILE PHOTO: Air India Airbus plane. (REUTERS)
         

Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said on Tuesday that his ministry will try to issue expression of interest for Air India in the coming few weeks.

Speaking at a press conference here, Puri said that while his ministry is the nodal ministry for aviation, he was not in charge of disinvestment.

“Air India is a first class airline, but there are no two views that privatisation has to be done. We are not slaves of certain deadlines; we are trying to do it (disinvestment) as quickly as possible,” he said.

