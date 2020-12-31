‘Air India a Ist class airline, but...’: Minister on privatisation plan

business

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 13:36 IST

Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said on Tuesday that his ministry will try to issue expression of interest for Air India in the coming few weeks.

Speaking at a press conference here, Puri said that while his ministry is the nodal ministry for aviation, he was not in charge of disinvestment.

“Air India is a first class airline, but there are no two views that privatisation has to be done. We are not slaves of certain deadlines; we are trying to do it (disinvestment) as quickly as possible,” he said.