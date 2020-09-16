e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Airlines in India seek $1.5 billion in interest-free credit line

Airlines in India seek $1.5 billion in interest-free credit line

Indian carriers need as much as $2.5 billion to keep flying, according to estimates from Sydney-based CAPA Centre for Aviation, and one or more of the nation’s airlines are expected to fail in the absence of additional funding from the government or their owners.

business Updated: Sep 16, 2020 20:28 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.
Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. (PTI File Photo )
         

Airlines in India are seeking at least $1.5 billion as an interest-free credit line from the government, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, as lockdowns and restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic hit demand for air travel.

The carriers in what was until recently the world’s fastest growing aviation market are also seeking to defer loan repayments by six months, without these borrowings getting classified as “non-performing,” Puri said in a written reply in parliament. Local airlines have asked the government to include jet fuel in the South Asian nation’s goods and services tax, and abolish excise duty on aviation turbine fuel, the minister said.

Airlines from Africa to Australia have been hammered by the pandemic, as companies cut back on travel, holidaymakers defer trips and border restrictions dent international journeys. Unlike countries such as the US, which have offered financial assistance to carriers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yet to announce any meaningful monetary package for the aviation industry, as the government struggles with the worst economic slowdown among major nations.

Indian carriers need as much as $2.5 billion to keep flying, according to estimates from Sydney-based CAPA Centre for Aviation, and one or more of the nation’s airlines are expected to fail in the absence of additional funding from the government or their owners. India was one of the most difficult places for the aviation industry even before the pandemic, with fares as little as 2 cents and some of the world’s highest fuel taxes.

However, the government is engaged with aircraft lessors and financiers to ensure there is no premature withdrawal of planes, Puri said. Local traffic has slumped almost 80% to just 12 million passengers in the five months to July 31, eroding airline revenues, he said.

Close to 3 million jobs in aviation and related industries as well as more than $11 billion in revenue could be lost in India this year because of the pandemic according to the International Air Transport Association. India is the world’s second-worst affected country from the pandemic, adding more than 90,000 cases each day and reaching more than 5 million confirmed infections on Wednesday.

IndiGo, operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., dominates the local market with almost 50% share. SpiceJet Ltd., state-run Air India Ltd., and local affiliates of Singapore Airlines Ltd. and Malaysia’s AirAsia Group Bhd. also compete in the market. IndiGo is the world’s biggest customer for Airbus SE’s best-selling A320neo jets, while SpiceJet is among the top buyers of Boeing Co.’s now-grounded 737 Max planes.

tags
top news
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19, in self isolation
Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19, in self isolation
India, Brazil and S Africa call for speedy global efforts to reform UNSC
India, Brazil and S Africa call for speedy global efforts to reform UNSC
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In