e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Asia stocks head for muted open; oil rises ahead of US election

Asia stocks head for muted open; oil rises ahead of US election

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 lagged behind, weighted down by Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. as investors rotated from so-called work-from-home stocks and into sectors that would benefit from more stimulus. Treasury yields dropped and the dollar touched a one-month high.

business Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 05:51 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Australian shares rose at the open. Futures edged up in Hong Kong. Japan is closed for a holiday and Treasuries won’t trade until London opens. S&P 500 Index futures headed higher. Earlier, the benchmark climbed after plunging 5.6% last week.
Australian shares rose at the open. Futures edged up in Hong Kong. Japan is closed for a holiday and Treasuries won’t trade until London opens. S&P 500 Index futures headed higher. Earlier, the benchmark climbed after plunging 5.6% last week.(AP Photo)
         

Asian stocks are set for a muted open, with investors remaining anxious ahead of Tuesday’s US presidential election. Crude oil rebounded.

Australian shares rose at the open. Futures edged up in Hong Kong. Japan is closed for a holiday and Treasuries won’t trade until London opens. S&P 500 Index futures headed higher. Earlier, the benchmark climbed after plunging 5.6% last week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 lagged behind, weighted down by Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. as investors rotated from so-called work-from-home stocks and into sectors that would benefit from more stimulus. Treasury yields dropped and the dollar touched a one-month high.

Also Read: Oil drops as Covid-19 lockdowns widen and US election looms

Elsewhere, oil clawed back earlier losses amid signals that Russia, a key OPEC ally, is in talks to possibly postpone the group’s planned output hike in January. Russia, which depends on crude as a key export, saw the ruble weaken to the lowest level since March against the dollar.

Polls continue to show Democrat Joe Biden ahead, though battleground states remain tight. The US reported a slight slowdown in virus cases over the weekend, but several states continued to notch record numbers of infections.

“Uncertainty will likely remain likely until Wednesday morning when we should have clarity on who holds the Presidency and Senate, assuming and this is a big if, the polls are correct,” Sebastien Galy, a senior macro strategist at Nordea Investment Funds SA, wrote in a note.

Once the US election passes, investors will contend with the Federal Reserve delivering a policy decision Thursday before the October jobs report Friday.

tags
top news
LIVE: Voting for phase-2 of Bihar Assembly Election begins
LIVE: Voting for phase-2 of Bihar Assembly Election begins
State of economy: Why it’s best to reserve conclusion
State of economy: Why it’s best to reserve conclusion
Six crime scenes in Vienna attack; 1 suspect killed, several injured including a cop
Six crime scenes in Vienna attack; 1 suspect killed, several injured including a cop
Bihar assembly election 2020: PM Modi to address rallies in Forbesganj, Saharsa
Bihar assembly election 2020: PM Modi to address rallies in Forbesganj, Saharsa
US election 2020: America votes amid spectre of unrest
US election 2020: America votes amid spectre of unrest
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
US Supreme Court, with Coney just in, may play key role in poll results
US Supreme Court, with Coney just in, may play key role in poll results
The China factor behind Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan province move
The China factor behind Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan province move
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In