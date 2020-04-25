e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / ‘Ask national carrier to roll back 10 per cent pay cut’: Air India unions to Puri

‘Ask national carrier to roll back 10 per cent pay cut’: Air India unions to Puri

Air India has decided to cut salaries of all employees by 10 per cent for three months.

business Updated: Apr 25, 2020 10:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Air India planes stand parked at IGI Airport in New Delhi.
Air India planes stand parked at IGI Airport in New Delhi.(PTI)
         

Eight employees’ unions of Air India on Friday requested Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to ask the airline to roll back its Covid-19 lockdown-triggered decision to cut 10 per cent pay of its employees.

Air India rased the demand, while commending the IndiGo’s decision on Thursday to roll back pay cuts, which were announced last month for senior staff members, for the month of April in deference to the government’s wishes.

The joint letter by eight AI employees’ unions to Puri on Friday stated, “We request you to countermand Air India committee’s decision on Covid-19 pay cut which is against the government’s directives and also treat us at par with other PSUs (public sector units) during the lockdown.”

Click here for the complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

Air India has decided to cut salaries of all employees by 10 per cent for three months.

On March 23, the Modi government had asked public and private sector companies not to cut salaries or lay off employees amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

“This pay cut by Air India is mere optics, unnecessary and will hit the morale of the employees which will have a cascading effect on the Indian economy,” the unions’ letter stated.

“In spite of instructions from the Government of India concerning the welfare of the employees and directions to make payment of wages on due date, the management of Air India defaulted on timely payment of salary which was paid on 18th April, 2020, with a 10 per cent pay cut,” it stated.

The flying crew are yet to receive 70 per cent of their wages for the work done in the month of February, the letter added.

Click here for the latest updates from the coronavirus outbreak

As India has been under a lockdown since March 25 to curb the coronavirus pandemic spread, all commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period. Consequently, revenues of aviation sector companies have been hit hard.

“We admire the decision by the top management of a private airline not to implement the previously announced pay cuts in deference to the government’s wishes of not reducing pay during the lockdown,” the letter noted.

While IndiGo had announced on March 19 that it is cutting salaries of senior employees by up to 25 per cent, the budget carrier rolled it back on Thursday for the month of April “in deference to our government’s wishes”. However, the private airline clarified that few senior employees -- the members of the Executive Committee and senior vice presidents -- have voluntarily taken the pay cut in April.

While a private airline is honouring the directions of the government, it is of “great consequence for Air India to follow suit and also lead by example”, the letter by Air India unions stated.

Any pay cut with regards to Covid-19 lockdown has to be voluntary in nature as followed by the senior management of the private airline, the letter noted.

The eight unions that wrote to Puri are: Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association, Indian Pilots’ Guild, Air Corporations Employees’ Union, All India Cabin Crew Association, All India Aircraft Engineers’ Association, Air India Employees’ Union, All India Aircraft Engineers’ Association and Indian Aircraft Technicians’ Association.

tags
top news
India records 1,428 new Covid-19 cases, 57 deaths in last 24 hours
India records 1,428 new Covid-19 cases, 57 deaths in last 24 hours
Month of lockdown impedes virus, a long battle lies ahead
Month of lockdown impedes virus, a long battle lies ahead
866 patients recover in Tamil Nadu, highest in India: Covid-19 state tally
866 patients recover in Tamil Nadu, highest in India: Covid-19 state tally
Coronavirus updates: India cases cross 24,000 mark, death toll touches 775
Coronavirus updates: India cases cross 24,000 mark, death toll touches 775
‘Knocks the virus out in one minute’: Trump’s disinfectant claims baffle citizens
‘Knocks the virus out in one minute’: Trump’s disinfectant claims baffle citizens
It seemed he got out looking at my face: Harbhajan names his bunny
It seemed he got out looking at my face: Harbhajan names his bunny
Tesla accuses Chinese company of stealing its technology secrets
Tesla accuses Chinese company of stealing its technology secrets
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news