Bandhan Bank IPO: What you need to know about the big share sales this week

It’s going to be a busy week on Dalal Street, as investors await the launch of two big IPOs: Bandhan Bank, and Bharat Dynamics Limited are set to open up public issues this week, expecting to raise over Rs 3000 crore. Here’s what you need to know:

Bandhan Bank

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh’s Bandhan Bank will open its initial public offer on Thursday, to raise an expected amount of Rs 2,500 crore, making it the biggest banking sector IPO till date. Bandhan Bank is the first instance in India of a micro-finance entity transforming into a universal bank.

Issue start date:15 March, 2018

Issue end date: 19 March, 2018

Issue size: 11.93 crore shares

Price band: Rs. 370.00-375.00

Source: BSE

Bharat Dynamics

The other big IPO to hit the D-street this week is the Hyderabad-based manufacturer of guided weapon systems, Bharat Dynamics Limited. Bharat Dynamics is a Government of India enterprise, established under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence in 1970, according to the company’s official website.

The Bharat Dynamics share sale is a pure offer for sale that will see the Indian govt sell a total of 21.99 million shares, representing a stake dilution of about 12%.The offer is expected to raise close to Rs. 600 crore, according to this report.

Issue start date: 13 March, 2018

Issue end date: 15 March, 2018

Issue size: 2.24 crore shares

Price Band: Rs 413.00- Rs 428.00, at a discount of Rs.10 offered to both retail individual bidders and employee reservation portion.

Source: BSE