e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Beware of World Bank credit, debit cards. Here is why.

Beware of World Bank credit, debit cards. Here is why.

The international financial institution said it issued the advisory after its attention was drawn to fraudulent issuance of debit and credit cards in India.

business Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
World Bank headquarters.
World Bank headquarters.(File photo)
         

The World Bank on Friday cautioned people against fraudulent issuance of debit and credit cards in India carrying its name and logo. The international financial institution said it issued the advisory after its attention was drawn to fraudulent issuance of debit and credit cards in India.

“Please note: The World Bank Group does not issue debit/credit cards. The Bank Group has no involvement with individuals/groups who have issued these fake cards, and would like to caution the public to be wary of such fraudulent practices. Please feel free to visit the World Bank’s website www.worldbank.org to clarify about World Bank’s programs and policies,” the multilateral lending agency said in its advisory.

Financial frauds have increasingly become common in India, especially with the large adoption of digital funds in the country. Banks across the country regularly send out warnings to clients to not disclose sensitive particulars of economic accounts to anyone, especially to not reveal one-time passwords and PINS. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also placed out warnings advising people to be careful of messages, calls, or hyperlinks requesting updating of KYC, card particulars, OTP, and ping.

The World Bank is an international financial institution that provides loans and grants to the governments of low- and middle-income countries for the purpose of pursuing capital projects, comprising of two institutions: The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), and the International Development Association (IDA).

tags
top news
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
PM Modi congratulates US president-elect Joe Biden on ‘spectacular victory’
PM Modi congratulates US president-elect Joe Biden on ‘spectacular victory’
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say
Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In