e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Business News / Bharti Airtel shares gain 3.5 pc on fund-raising plan

Bharti Airtel shares gain 3.5 pc on fund-raising plan

The company has also launched foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) at a regulatory floor price of Rs 452.09 to raise an aggregate amount of up to USD 1 billion.

business Updated: Jan 09, 2020 12:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The scrip climbed 3.29 per cent to Rs 474.05 on the BSE. On the NSE, it jumped 3.50 per cent to Rs 474.95.
The scrip climbed 3.29 per cent to Rs 474.05 on the BSE. On the NSE, it jumped 3.50 per cent to Rs 474.95.(Representative Photo/PTI)
         

Shares of Bharti Airtel on Thursday gained 3.5 per cent after the company said it has opened qualified institutions placement process to raise USD 2 billion (about Rs 14,281 crore).

The scrip climbed 3.29 per cent to Rs 474.05 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it jumped 3.50 per cent to Rs 474.95.

For the QIP issue, the special committee of directors has fixed a floor price of Rs 452.09 per share.

“...the Special Committee of Directors for fund raising of the company has, at its meeting held on January 8, 2020 approved issue of equity shares on a QIP (basis)...” the company said in a BSE filing.

Besides, the company has launched foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) at a regulatory floor price of Rs 452.09 to raise an aggregate amount of up to USD 1 billion, the filing said.

Airtel is expected to use the funds to pay the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liability and invest in the network.

tags
top news
‘40% match in identification of masked JNU arsonists’, say Delhi Police
‘40% match in identification of masked JNU arsonists’, say Delhi Police
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
‘I’ll never be able to fill Dhoni’s shoes, so I don’t even think that way’
‘I’ll never be able to fill Dhoni’s shoes, so I don’t even think that way’
Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer moves court against Chhapaak makers
Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer moves court against Chhapaak makers
Porsche owner in Gujarat pays ₹27.68 lakh to get his supercar back
Porsche owner in Gujarat pays ₹27.68 lakh to get his supercar back
New ‘Realme 5i’ comes with 5,000mAh battery, reverse charging support
New ‘Realme 5i’ comes with 5,000mAh battery, reverse charging support
Winter wonderland: 5 places to see snow this weekend
Winter wonderland: 5 places to see snow this weekend
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News