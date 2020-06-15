e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Bitcoin drops below $9,000 level for the first time since May

Bitcoin drops below $9,000 level for the first time since May

The largest cryptocurrency tumbled as much as 5.1% Monday and recovered to about $9,100 as of 8:55 a.m. in London, according to consolidated pricing data from Bloomberg.

business Updated: Jun 15, 2020 14:30 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bitcoin has flirted with $10,000 since May, failing to sustain a rally above that key psychological level after the closely watched “halving” industry event that reduced the amount of the cryptocurrency earned by miners.
Bitcoin has flirted with $10,000 since May, failing to sustain a rally above that key psychological level after the closely watched “halving” industry event that reduced the amount of the cryptocurrency earned by miners.(Reuters file photo)
         

Bitcoin slid below $9,000 on Monday for the first time since May, joining a downdraft in global equities begun during Asia hours amid growing concern about the risks of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The largest cryptocurrency tumbled as much as 5.1% Monday and recovered to about $9,100 as of 8:55 a.m. in London, according to consolidated pricing data from Bloomberg. For the first time since the end of April, the token dipped below its 50-day moving average, a level that’s considered a point of resistance for some traders.

Bitcoin has flirted with $10,000 since May, failing to sustain a rally above that key psychological level after the closely watched “halving” industry event that reduced the amount of the cryptocurrency earned by miners.

Stocks slid globally on Monday alongside US equity futures, in an echo of last Thursday’s risk-off mode. Chinese economic data Monday disappointed investors, with a smaller bounce back in May than economists expected. On the virus front the US showed a pick-up in cases, Tokyo reported a jump of its own over the weekend and China is racing to contain a new outbreak in Beijing that reached nearly 100 infections.

“I think it’s definitely part of the broader sell-off that we also saw in equities last week,” said Vijay Ayyar, head of business development with crypto exchange Luno. “We tapped liquidity at the $10,000 level and are now coming back down. I expect $8,500 to hold, but if not we’re looking at $7,700 and then $7,100.”

The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index declined on Monday as much as 6.5% as rival digital currencies including Ether, XRP and Litecoin also retreated.

tags
top news
No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
2 Indian high commission staffers missing in Pakistan; tit-for-tat action suspected
2 Indian high commission staffers missing in Pakistan; tit-for-tat action suspected
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
At Amit Shah’s all-party meet, Congress demands Covid-19 testing for all
At Amit Shah’s all-party meet, Congress demands Covid-19 testing for all
Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude jolts Gujarat’s Kutch, second in 24 hours
Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude jolts Gujarat’s Kutch, second in 24 hours
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
Live| South Korea may face another Covid-19 wave: Report
Live| South Korea may face another Covid-19 wave: Report
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In