BSNL offers free broadband for a month to support work from home amid coronavirus crisis

BSNL offers free broadband for a month to support work from home amid coronavirus crisis

BSNL said that the offer is to enable people to work from home, educate from home or anything that can minimise the need to move outdoor amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 18:57 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
New Delhi
BSNL said installation charge will be applicable for customers opting for optical fibre connectivity.
State-run telecom firm BSNL on Friday announced free broadband service for its landline and new customers for a month to support ‘work from home’ allowed by most organisations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

New customers opting for copper cable based connection will not have to pay even installation charges but will need to buy modem for the service, BSNL officials said.

“Broadband service is being offered free of charge for one month to all citizens across the country, who have BSNL landline and do not have any broadband, so that they can use this service either to work from home, educate from home or anything that can minimise the need to move outdoor,” BSNL Director (CFA) Vivek Banzal said in a statement.

Another BSNL official said the scheme is also applicable for new customers and after a month of usage, all the subscribers will be moved to paid plans.

The official said installation charge will be applicable for customers opting for optical fibre connectivity.

BSNL customers can apply for the connection over phone.

“We have made the whole process paperless and customers need not come to our customer service center to avail the broadband service,” Banzal said.

