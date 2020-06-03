e-paper
Home / Business News / China’s moves show they won’t compromise on security: Kevin Rudd

China’s moves show they won’t compromise on security: Kevin Rudd

The comments come as the India-China border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) entered its fourth week, with another round of talks between military commanders and diplomats scheduled later in the week.

business Updated: Jun 03, 2020 04:37 IST
Pretika Khanna
Pretika Khanna
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AP photo
The comments come as the India-China border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) entered its fourth week, with another round of talks between military commanders and diplomats scheduled later in the week.. AP photo
         

China’s recent aggressive moves against India, Taiwan, Hong Kong and some of its smaller neighbours were a message from its top leadership to the world that they will not compromise on national security, said Kevin Rudd, former prime minister of Australia, and president of the Asia Society Policy Institute.

He was speaking at the annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry 2020, along with Ashley J. Tellis, Tata chair for strategic affairs and senior fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, which was chaired by Naushad Forbes, past president, CII, and co-chairman, Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd.

The comments come as the India-China border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) entered its fourth week, with another round of talks between military commanders and diplomats scheduled later in the week.

“My theory is that there has been an absolute clarity of direction from the top to send a direction to the world that the state is as powerful as they were, and there will be zero compromise on national security. I am sure there are other dynamics on the border,” he added. Tensions between India and China have been flaring up on various issues.

