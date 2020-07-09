Cognizant India senior execs quit

business

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:29 IST

In two top-level exits, Cognizant India chairman and managing director (CMD) Ramkumar Ramamoorthy and head of global delivery Pradeep Shilige have resigned, after spending over two decades at the global technology company.

These exits were announced by Nasdaq-listed Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. CEO Brian Humphries in an email to employees on Thursday.

Ramamoorthy was elevated as CMD of Cognizant India in September, 2019.

The two new exits are the latest in a series of senior-level exits in the company after Humphries took charge last year as CEO of Cognizant.

In recent months, several senior vice-presidents (SVPs) and vice-presidents (VP) have resigned. These include three SVPs Jaideep Poondir, Rajesh Balaji and Vinayambika Kidiyur, and VPs Archana Ramanakumar and Vikash Gaur.

A Cognizant spokesperson confirmed these exits, adding that some may be on notice period or have delayed their leaving to support the organisation during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Humphries, in his mail to employees on Thursday that Ramkumar Ramamoorthy has decided to retire from Cognizant, effective July 17.

Shilge, he wrote, is leaving to spend more time with his family and pursue his next challenge and will be with Cognizant until September 30.

He will ensure a smooth handoff to Andy Stafford, the new head of global delivery. Stafford has been with Accenture for nearly two decades.