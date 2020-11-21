e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / ‘Competition laws, IPR encourage innovation, contribute to human progress’, says ex-RBI Governor Subbarao

‘Competition laws, IPR encourage innovation, contribute to human progress’, says ex-RBI Governor Subbarao

Harmonising the tension between competition laws and IPR in the context of digital technologies is a much more complex public policy challenge

business Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 21:34 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Hyderabad
Former RBI Governor D Subbarao.
Former RBI Governor D Subbarao.(Hemant Mishra/mint)
         

Competition laws and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) both encourage innovation and contribute to human progress, former RBI Governor D Subbarao said on Saturday.

Subbarao, who was speaking at a virtual event where a book on IPR and competition law was released, said competition keeps businesses on the edge and to keep improving.

Businesses keep innovating to improve products as they seek to grow.

“But at the same time, we also need IPR in order to encourage innovation.Why? Because, innovation takes a lot of money,” he said.

He also said despite a ‘tension’ between them, competition law and IPR target a common objective which is to encourage acquisition and spread of knowledge.

Harmonising the tension between competition laws and IPR in the context of digital technologies is a much more complex public policy challenge,the former RBI governor added.

The book, titled “IPR Bride and Competition Groom”, authored by retired IAS officer S Chakravarthy, was released by former Union Home Secretary K Padmanabhaiah.

Competition Commission of India Chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta, former Union Health Secretary Sujatha Rao and several other dignitaries attended the virtual event.

tags
top news
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health condition deteriorates
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health condition deteriorates
G-20 summit opens with Saudi urging united response to virus
G-20 summit opens with Saudi urging united response to virus
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
The three messages from Bihar’s verdict, writes Mark Tully
The three messages from Bihar’s verdict, writes Mark Tully
Watch: At least 8 killed after mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas
Watch: At least 8 killed after mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In