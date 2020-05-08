e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Coronavirus came from bats, can infect cats, ferrets: WHO 

Coronavirus came from bats, can infect cats, ferrets: WHO 

Questions about the origin of Sars-CoV2, the virus that has caused the pandemic, have burned hotter since US President Donald Trump suggested that it came from a lab in China

business Updated: May 08, 2020 15:08 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
The first human cases were detected in and around Wuhan, and most people had contact with the animal market, though not all, Ben Peter Embarek said.
The first human cases were detected in and around Wuhan, and most people had contact with the animal market, though not all, Ben Peter Embarek said. (AP file photo. Representative image )
         

A World Health Organization scientist said Covid-19 comes from bats and can infect cats and ferrets, but more research is needed into the suspected animal link to the disease.

The novel coronavirus comes from a group of viruses that originate or spread in bats, and it’s still unclear what animal may have transmitted the disease to humans, Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO expert in animal diseases that jump to humans, said Friday in a briefing with reporters.

The virus probably arrived in humans through contact with animals raised for food supply, though scientists have yet to determine which species, he said. Studies have shown that cats and ferrets are susceptible to Covid-19, and dogs to a lesser extent, he said, adding that it’s important to find out which animals can get it to avoid creating a “reservoir” in another species.

Questions about the origin of Sars-CoV2, the virus that has caused the pandemic, have burned hotter since U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that it came from a lab in China. Scientists who have studied the issue maintain that the virus originated in an animal, and probably entered the human population in November.

The first human cases were detected in and around Wuhan, and most people had contact with the animal market, though not all, Ben Embarek said. The WHO intended to spend more time investigating the virus’s animal origin on an earlier mission to China, Ben Embarek has said. The lockdown of Wuhan, the region in central China where the pandemic originated, made that impractical, he said.

Trump has doubled down on claims that the Chinese mistakenly released the virus from the laboratory as the outbreak in the U.S. has grown to become the world’s largest and deadliest. Chinese officials have said that the U.S. has no evidence to back up those claims and called the allegations a blame game.

tags
top news
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
INS Jalashwa fromMaldives will reach Kochi with around 700 people by May 10
INS Jalashwa fromMaldives will reach Kochi with around 700 people by May 10
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news