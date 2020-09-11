e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Covid-19 pandemic’s worst impacts on poverty yet to come, says UN expert

Covid-19 pandemic’s worst impacts on poverty yet to come, says UN expert

“The social safety nets put into place are full of holes,” said Olivier De Schutter, a Belgian legal scholar appointed by the UN Human Rights Council as special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights.

business Updated: Sep 11, 2020 14:43 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Geneva
“These current measures are generally short-term, the funding is insufficient and many people will inevitably fall between the cracks,” De Schutter said.
“These current measures are generally short-term, the funding is insufficient and many people will inevitably fall between the cracks,” De Schutter said.(Reuters file photo)
         

The United Nations independent expert on poverty has warned that the worst impacts from the coronavirus pandemic on poverty are yet to come, and that measures taken by governments to protect people so far have been insufficient.

“The social safety nets put into place are full of holes,” said Olivier De Schutter, a Belgian legal scholar appointed by the UN Human Rights Council as special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights.

“These current measures are generally short-term, the funding is insufficient and many people will inevitably fall between the cracks,” De Schutter said.

His message was directed to world leaders meeting this month for the UN General Assembly. He called on them to take more decisive steps to eradicate poverty and reduce inequalities, according to a UN statement released on Friday.

De Schutter said the economic downturn resulting from the pandemic is unprecedented in times of peace since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

He warned that 176 million additional people worldwide could fall into poverty, with $3.20 per day being used as the poverty baseline.

Even though governments have pledged social schemes to help, the world’s poorest people are often excluded because they don’t have the digital literacy or internet access, he said.

In some cases, government programs are now running out.

“Families in poverty have by now used up whatever reserves they had and sold their assets,” he said. “The worst impacts of the crisis on poverty are still to come.”

tags
top news
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court rejects bail plea of Rhea, Showik and four others
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court rejects bail plea of Rhea, Showik and four others
Extreme rains lead to more rural farmer suicides than droughts: Study
Extreme rains lead to more rural farmer suicides than droughts: Study
Pak needs to take irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
Pak needs to take irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: What NCB, her lawyer said
Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: What NCB, her lawyer said
Kangana Ranaut’s fan arrested in Kolkata for threatening Sanjay Raut
Kangana Ranaut’s fan arrested in Kolkata for threatening Sanjay Raut
Five Cs for students in 21st century: PM Modi’s top quotes on education
Five Cs for students in 21st century: PM Modi’s top quotes on education
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In