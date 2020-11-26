e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Crypto boom shaken as Bitcoin plunges along with other coins

Crypto boom shaken as Bitcoin plunges along with other coins

Even with the retreat, Bitcoin has more than doubled this year and until recently was knocking on the door of the record high of $19,511 set in 2017.

business Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 10:15 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken November 19, 2020.
A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken November 19, 2020.(Reuters File Photo )
         

Bitcoin and other digital currencies plunged Thursday, a slide likely to stoke speculation about the durability of the boom in cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin slumped as much as 8.7%, the most since early August, while other digital coins like Ether posted double-digit percentage declines. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index at one point slid more than 6%.

“Conditions are very massively overbought and bound for a correction,” said Vijay Ayyar, head of business development with crypto exchange Luno. “So I don’t think it’s unusual frankly. I still believe we’ll see all-time highs before a larger drop/correction.”

Even with the retreat, Bitcoin has more than doubled this year and until recently was knocking on the door of the record high of $19,511 set in 2017. Crypto believers tout purchases by retail investors, institutions and even billionaires, as well as the search for a hedge against dollar weakness, as reasons why the boom can last.

Skeptics argue that the cryptocurrency’s famed volatility portends a repeat of what happened three years ago, when boom turned to epic bust.

tags
top news
12 years since 26/11: Indian Coast Guard set to become 200-vessel strong force
12 years since 26/11: Indian Coast Guard set to become 200-vessel strong force
Covid-19 vaccine delivery preparations to include management of side-effects
Covid-19 vaccine delivery preparations to include management of side-effects
Punjab farmers take alternative routes to Delhi besides Haryana highways
Punjab farmers take alternative routes to Delhi besides Haryana highways
Pak rubs it in, lets Lashkar front sked prayer meeting for 10 terrorists
Pak rubs it in, lets Lashkar front sked prayer meeting for 10 terrorists
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm before noon today
Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm before noon today
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
New Zealand MP’s Sanskrit oath goes viral: Watch the video
New Zealand MP’s Sanskrit oath goes viral: Watch the video
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In