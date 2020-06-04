e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Dentsu Aegis Network India hits gold at Indian Agency Awards 2020

Dentsu Aegis Network India hits gold at Indian Agency Awards 2020

Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India on Wednesday won the top prize category at the Social Samosa Indian Agency Awards and achieved a new milestone in the process.

business Updated: Jun 04, 2020 19:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Divya Karani, CEO, dentsu X India
Divya Karani, CEO, dentsu X India
         

Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India on Wednesday won the top prize category at the Social Samosa Indian Agency Awards and achieved a new milestone in the process.

It is for the second consecutive year that dentsu X India has bagged the title.

While dentsu X India bagged a Gold in the ‘Media Agency of the Year’ category, another agency WATConsult won a Gold in the ‘Digital Agency of the Year’ category. WATConsult has also added a Gold in the ‘Thriving Agency Culture’ category.

Both Divya Karani, CEO, dentsu X India, and Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult, have been named the ‘Agency Head of the Year’.

Speaking on the wins, Divya Karani, CEO, dentsu X India said, “This acknowledgement, this Gold from the industry, year-on-year, inspires us to continue to put out our best in all we do, everyday.”

Heeru Dingra said, “An agency is made of its people. We are proud of our WATizens who continuously strive to deliver outstanding work that eventually hits the right chord. I would like to express my gratitude towards each one of them as they, along with our clients and partners, are the reasons behind these coveted accolades.”

Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd. is a London-headquartered multinational media and digital marketing communications company.

tags
top news
Over 2,000 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members banned from entering India for 10 yrs
Over 2,000 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members banned from entering India for 10 yrs
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice, says Kerala CM
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice, says Kerala CM
Covid-19: Where a new India is born, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Covid-19: Where a new India is born, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘Confidential’ legal issue has to be resolved for Vijay Mallya’s extradition, says UK
‘Confidential’ legal issue has to be resolved for Vijay Mallya’s extradition, says UK
Google explains why it removed Remove China Apps from Play Store
Google explains why it removed Remove China Apps from Play Store
Rajeev Topno, private secretary to PM Modi, gets World Bank assignment
Rajeev Topno, private secretary to PM Modi, gets World Bank assignment
‘WHO should’ve researched independently’: CSIR welcomes HCQ trial resumption
‘WHO should’ve researched independently’: CSIR welcomes HCQ trial resumption
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In