Dentsu Aegis Network India hits gold at Indian Agency Awards 2020

business

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 19:27 IST

Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India on Wednesday won the top prize category at the Social Samosa Indian Agency Awards and achieved a new milestone in the process.

It is for the second consecutive year that dentsu X India has bagged the title.

While dentsu X India bagged a Gold in the ‘Media Agency of the Year’ category, another agency WATConsult won a Gold in the ‘Digital Agency of the Year’ category. WATConsult has also added a Gold in the ‘Thriving Agency Culture’ category.

Both Divya Karani, CEO, dentsu X India, and Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult, have been named the ‘Agency Head of the Year’.

Speaking on the wins, Divya Karani, CEO, dentsu X India said, “This acknowledgement, this Gold from the industry, year-on-year, inspires us to continue to put out our best in all we do, everyday.”

Heeru Dingra said, “An agency is made of its people. We are proud of our WATizens who continuously strive to deliver outstanding work that eventually hits the right chord. I would like to express my gratitude towards each one of them as they, along with our clients and partners, are the reasons behind these coveted accolades.”

Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd. is a London-headquartered multinational media and digital marketing communications company.