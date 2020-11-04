e-paper
ED files chargesheet against ex-ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar, her husband

The Mumbai court is yet to take cognizance of the chargesheet against former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and two others.

business Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 20:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Former ICICI Bank managing director and Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar
Former ICICI Bank managing director and Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar(Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint File Photo)
         

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in a Mumbai court against former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group MD Venugopal Dhoot in the ICICI Bank fraud case.

The court is yet to take cognizance of the chargesheet.

