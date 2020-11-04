ED files chargesheet against ex-ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar, her husband

business

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 20:59 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in a Mumbai court against former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group MD Venugopal Dhoot in the ICICI Bank fraud case.

The court is yet to take cognizance of the chargesheet.