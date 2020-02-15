e-paper
Home / Business News / Facebook cancels Global Marketing Summit over coronavirus fears: Report

Facebook cancels Global Marketing Summit over coronavirus fears: Report

The novel coronavirus that originated in the Wuhan area of China in December 2019 has spread to over 25 countries, raising safety concerns and impacting businesses in many parts of the world.

business Updated: Feb 15, 2020 05:49 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
A medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China February 13, 2020.
A medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China February 13, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
         

After the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2020 conference, Coronavirus has derailed Facebook’s Global Marketing Summit in San Francisco.

According to a report in The San Francisco Chronicle, the event was scheduled from March 9-12 here, with over 5,000 participants expected from across the globe.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we cancelled our Global Marketing Summit due to evolving public health risks related to coronavirus,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report late Friday.

“Facebook is committed to holding the event in San Francisco in the future,” the company added.

On Thursday, the organiser of the world’s biggest phone show ‘Mobile World Congress’ 2020 cancelled the annual event in Barcelona in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus fears which saw several top exhibitors and tech companies pulling out of the event.

Other events postponed or cancelled include Chinese Grand Prix, the Black Hat information security conference’s Asia summit; London Metal Exchange’s annual Asian gathering in Hong Kong and Art Basel’s annual art fair in Hong Kong, among others.

The novel coronavirus that originated in the Wuhan area of China in December 2019 has spread to over 25 countries, raising safety concerns and impacting businesses in many parts of the world.

The virus has so far killed over 1,300 people and left several thousands infected.

