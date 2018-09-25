Finance minister Arun Jaitley sees economy growing at ‘around 8 %’
However, finance minister Arun Jaitley said India needs to assess the efficiency of its debt recovery tribunals for quicker decisions.
Finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday he expects India’s economy to sustain an annual growth rate of around 8 % on the back of measures taken by the government such as a unified tax code and a new bankruptcy law.
But he said India needs to assess the efficiency of its debt recovery tribunals for quicker decisions.
Sep 25, 2018