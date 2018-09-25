Today in New Delhi, India
Finance minister Arun Jaitley sees economy growing at ‘around 8 %’

However, finance minister Arun Jaitley said India needs to assess the efficiency of its debt recovery tribunals for quicker decisions.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday he expects India’s economy to sustain an annual growth rate of around 8% (Reuters File Photo)

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday he expects India’s economy to sustain an annual growth rate of around 8 % on the back of measures taken by the government such as a unified tax code and a new bankruptcy law.

But he said India needs to assess the efficiency of its debt recovery tribunals for quicker decisions.

