e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Flight expansion hit as few fly amid curbs

Flight expansion hit as few fly amid curbs

The carriers continue to endure several restrictions, reduced slots at airports, stringent passenger quarantine and lockdowns in several states as well as sluggish demand.

business Updated: Jul 03, 2020 00:33 IST
Rhik Kundu
Rhik Kundu
Livemint
Indian airlines resumed domestic flights in a staggered manner from May 25, after a two-month suspension during a nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19.
Indian airlines resumed domestic flights in a staggered manner from May 25, after a two-month suspension during a nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

Indian airlines are unlikely to augment domestic capacities anytime soon as they face several bottlenecks despite the further easing of curbs by the government.

The carriers continue to endure several restrictions, reduced slots at airports, stringent passenger quarantine and lockdowns in several states as well as sluggish demand.

“It’s hard for airlines to increase their capacity to 45% in the near future as most airlines are currently operating at 20%-25% of their capacity amid muted passenger demand due to the pandemic,” a senior airline official said, seeking anonymity.

Indian airlines resumed domestic flights in a staggered manner from May 25, after a two-month suspension during a nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19. At the time, the government set a 33% cap on flights for each airline, which was raised to 45% in June. IndiGo, India’s top domestic airline, said last week it may take anywhere between 18 and 24 months to return to pre-Covid-19 levels of travel demand.

tags
top news
Rising asymptomatic Covid cases trigger change in home isloation guidelines
Rising asymptomatic Covid cases trigger change in home isloation guidelines
Need to further enhance our operational capabilities: IAF chief
Need to further enhance our operational capabilities: IAF chief
CRPF personnel killed, terrorist shot down in encounter in Srinagar’s Malabagh
CRPF personnel killed, terrorist shot down in encounter in Srinagar’s Malabagh
Allegations of mishandling of Covid patients’ bodies fly thick and fast
Allegations of mishandling of Covid patients’ bodies fly thick and fast
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
‘Fair & Lovely’ cream rebranded‘Glow & Lovely’
‘Fair & Lovely’ cream rebranded‘Glow & Lovely’
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Covid update: Modi, Putin discussion; 3.6 lakh people recover; 1st plasma bank
Covid update: Modi, Putin discussion; 3.6 lakh people recover; 1st plasma bank
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In