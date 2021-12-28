e-paper
Flipkart Wholesale app logs 75% month-on-month growth in customer base

Flipkart Wholesale app logs 75% month-on-month growth in customer base

Encouraging trends have emerged from retailers in small towns who have opted for e-commerce as a preferred mode to do business at ease, the statement said, adding that one in every five customers on Flipkart Wholesale is from Tier 2 or Tier 3 cities.

business Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 19:48 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
New Delhi
Flipkart Group’s B2B businesses -- Flipkart Wholesale and Best Price cash-and-carry stores -- have seen an increased uptake of e-commerce in 2020, an official statement said.
Flipkart Group's B2B businesses -- Flipkart Wholesale and Best Price cash-and-carry stores -- have seen an increased uptake of e-commerce in 2020, an official statement said.
         

Flipkart Wholesale app, which currently offers fashion products to retailers in 23 cities, witnessed 75 per cent month-on-month growth in customer base since its launch in September, according to a statement.

Encouraging trends have emerged from retailers in small towns who have opted for e-commerce as a preferred mode to do business at ease, the statement said, adding that one in every five customers on Flipkart Wholesale is from Tier 2 or Tier 3 cities.

Flipkart Wholesale has seen huge success with 90 per cent month-on-month growth in transactions on its platform since its launch, reflecting kiranas’ trust in the Flipkart group, the statement further said.

“Flipkart Wholesale app records 75 per cent month-on-month growth in customer base and over 95 per cent are from tier 2 and tier 3 cities across nine states in the country,” the statement added.

Flipkart Group’s B2B businesses -- Flipkart Wholesale and Best Price cash-and-carry stores -- have seen an increased uptake of e-commerce in 2020, it noted.

Commenting on increased adoption of e-commerce at Flipkart’s B2B businesses this year, Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice-President and Head, Flipkart Wholesale and Walmart India, said, “We have consistently worked towards creating an ecosystem that serves kiranas’ growing needs and helping Indian MSMEs access the pan-India market more effectively and we will step up our efforts in the coming year as well”.

Flipkart Wholesale app recorded 75 per cent month-on-month growth in customer base since its launch in September.

The wholesale app that currently offers fashion products -- clothing, footwear and accessories -- to retailers across 23 cities has just launched the grocery category in NCR on its platform.

