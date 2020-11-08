e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / FPIs invest over Rs 8000 crore in Indian markets in 5 trading sessions of November

FPIs invest over Rs 8000 crore in Indian markets in 5 trading sessions of November

As per depositories data, FPIs invested a net Rs 6564 crore into equities and Rs 1817 in the debt segment, taking the total net inflow to Rs 8381 crore during November 2-6.

business Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 16:52 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
New Delhi
In October, overseas investors were net buyers with Rs 22033 crore investment in Indian markets
In October, overseas investors were net buyers with Rs 22033 crore investment in Indian markets(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have put in a net Rs 8381 crore into Indian markets in first five trading sessions of November, with participants growing more confident in view of resumption of business activities and better than expected quarterly numbers, among others.

As per depositories data, FPIs invested a net Rs 6564 crore into equities and Rs 1817 in the debt segment, taking the total net inflow to Rs 8381 crore during November 2-6.

In October, overseas investors were net buyers with Rs 22033 crore investment in Indian markets.

Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar India, said opening of the economy, resumption of business activities and better than expected quarterly results have kept investor interest intact. The fall in the Covid-19 cases in India and weak US dollar also augured well, he added.

For investment in the debt segment, Srivastava said, among other factors, expectation of the yield softening further on the back of recent measures announced by the RBI would have also attracted FPI investment.

Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO at Groww noted that “inflows into India have been across sectors and have not been sector specific.”

Read also: Beware of World Bank credit, debit cards. Here is why

Money is flowing into quality companies with sound fundamentals uniformly, Jain added.

Going forward, after the US election results, more stable investor sentiment could be expected, he said.

“With MSCI announcing a rejig in the foreign ownership limits in the MSCI global indices for Indian stocks, Indian equities may witness increased investments from FPI,” Srivastava said.

Also, continuation of accommodative stance by global central banks may ensure flow of foreign investments into emerging markets including India, he noted.

tags
top news
Army officer among 4 killed in line of duty; 3 terrorists shot dead in J&K encounter
Army officer among 4 killed in line of duty; 3 terrorists shot dead in J&K encounter
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Demonetisation helped clean up economy, black money: BJP
Demonetisation helped clean up economy, black money: BJP
Not being allowed to talk to my lawyers: Arnab Goswami
Not being allowed to talk to my lawyers: Arnab Goswami
Covid-19 vaccine updates: Race for shot to pick up in January, says expert
Covid-19 vaccine updates: Race for shot to pick up in January, says expert
What happens if President Trump refuses to leave office?
What happens if President Trump refuses to leave office?
Uddhav Thackeray lauds people after dip in Covid-19 cases
Uddhav Thackeray lauds people after dip in Covid-19 cases
US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India
US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In