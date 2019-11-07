e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 07, 2019

Global economy in better place after fed cuts, trade progress: Ex-RBI governor Raghuram Rajan

On the trade deal, Raghuram Rajan said there’s some progress, but it will not be a permanent solution and won’t be something that many people want to see.

business Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:51 IST
Anirban Nag
Anirban Nag
Bloomberg
(Mint)
         

Hopes of a trade deal between the U.S. and China and a series of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve are making the world a much better place in the short term, former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said.

“The Fed has been very sensitive to a lot of concerns about growth,” Rajan said in an interview to Bloomberg TV’s Haslinda Amin in Singapore. “It has done a series of insurance cuts. That seems to have reassured markets even while they were waiting to see some resolution to the trade imbroglio.”

On the trade deal, he said there’s some progress, but it will not be a permanent solution and won’t be something that many people want to see.

In some sense “we are in a much better place” than where we were last year in the short run, said Rajan.

tags
top news
BJP delays meet with Maharashtra Governor, to wait for Shiv Sena response
BJP delays meet with Maharashtra Governor, to wait for Shiv Sena response
Congress looks to nuance its stand on Ayodhya ahead of big verdict
Congress looks to nuance its stand on Ayodhya ahead of big verdict
Gadkari rules out role for himself in Maharashtra, says Fadnavis to be CM
Gadkari rules out role for himself in Maharashtra, says Fadnavis to be CM
Cyclone Maha threatens to washout IND-BAN 2nd T20I
Cyclone Maha threatens to washout IND-BAN 2nd T20I
After Telangana woman officer burnt to death, another barricades self at work
After Telangana woman officer burnt to death, another barricades self at work
‘Trip to gyno after b’day party’: Rapper slammed for daughter’s virginity test
‘Trip to gyno after b’day party’: Rapper slammed for daughter’s virginity test
Amitabh completes 50 years in films, says medics want him to take time off
Amitabh completes 50 years in films, says medics want him to take time off
WorldView | India should ease restrictions in Kashmir: Finland foreign minister
WorldView | India should ease restrictions in Kashmir: Finland foreign minister
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News

Business News