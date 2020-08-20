e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Gmail, Google Drive outage cause trouble for users across the world

Gmail, Google Drive outage cause trouble for users across the world

A few minutes ago, the Google apps status page updated to confirm that they have received reports of an issue with Gmail and Google Drive.

business Updated: Aug 20, 2020 12:44 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
The Google Inc. Gmail logo is displayed on an Apple Inc. iPhone in this arranged photograph taken in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Friday, July 19, 2019. Alphabet Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 25. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg
The Google Inc. Gmail logo is displayed on an Apple Inc. iPhone in this arranged photograph taken in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Friday, July 19, 2019. Alphabet Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 25. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
         

Millions of internet users on Thursday are facing trouble while sending emails and attachments through Gmails and also connecting with many of the G suite services.

A few minutes ago, the Google apps status page updated to confirm that they have received reports of an issue with Gmail and Google Drive.

Google’s status page also said they are investigating the issue. It also indicated reports of problems with Google Meet, Google Voice and Google Docs, while anecdotal reports show people are having issues uploading to YouTube as well.

A few of the social media users also took to Twitter and wrote about their problems with the #gmaildown. Some of them also posted memes along with their post on the micro-blogging site.

tags
top news
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
SC refuses Bhushan’s plea to defer hearing on his sentence in contempt case
SC refuses Bhushan’s plea to defer hearing on his sentence in contempt case
29% of Delhi has antibodies for Covid-19: Second sero-survey
29% of Delhi has antibodies for Covid-19: Second sero-survey
I-T crackdown against people holding multiple PANs after March 31
I-T crackdown against people holding multiple PANs after March 31
Key takeaways from second sero survey in Delhi and how results are different from first
Key takeaways from second sero survey in Delhi and how results are different from first
‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: SC to Bhushan in contempt case hearing
‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: SC to Bhushan in contempt case hearing
‘Wipe off tears sister’: Sonu Sood helps flood-hit girl in Maoist-affected Bastar
‘Wipe off tears sister’: Sonu Sood helps flood-hit girl in Maoist-affected Bastar
Covid-19: Daily deaths cross 1,000 mark thrice in 10 days
Covid-19: Daily deaths cross 1,000 mark thrice in 10 days
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In