Home / Business News / Gold prices fell to pare biggest weekly gain since July as investors await US election results

Gold prices fell to pare biggest weekly gain since July as investors await US election results

After holding in a narrow range for most of October, gold broke out on Thursday as uncertainty over the election results and renewed stimulus hopes amid a worsening pandemic boosted demand for the haven asset.

business Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 10:06 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A gold bar is pictured on display at Korea Gold Exchange in Seoul, South Korea.
A gold bar is pictured on display at Korea Gold Exchange in Seoul, South Korea.(REUTERS)
         

Gold fell to trim the biggest weekly gain since July as investors awaited the final outcome of the U.S. election, weighed prospects for further stimulus, and tracked shifts in the dollar after it hit a 30-month low.

President Donald Trump questioned the credibility of the election, complaining polls had overstated Joe Biden’s lead in many battleground states, and the count of mail-in votes was eroding his lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia. Biden strengthened his hold on the race on Thursday, expressing confidence in a win.

After holding in a narrow range for most of October, gold broke out on Thursday as uncertainty over the election results and renewed stimulus hopes amid a worsening pandemic boosted demand for the haven asset. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a possible shift in the central bank’s bond purchases in coming months, saying that more fiscal and monetary support are needed.

“Trump’s comments renewed some concerns with regards to political uncertainties, which saw the dollar rise to weigh on gold,” said Jingyi Pan, a market strategist at IG Asia Pte. Still, the outlook remains positive for gold on lingering U.S. political uncertainties and the sustained accommodative stance by the Fed, she said.

Spot gold traded 0.3% lower at $1,943.90 an ounce at 10:39 a.m. in Singapore. Prices surged as much as 2.6% on Thursday to the highest level since Sept. 21, and are up 3.5% this week, the most since the five days ended July 31. Silver fell 0.2%, platinum was flat, and palladium rose 0.4%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.1% from the lowest since 2018.

The Fed kept interest rates near zero and held bond purchases at a $120 billion monthly pace at its meeting ending Thursday. The U.S. non-farm payrolls report is due Friday.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Maharashtra minister urges people to avoid bursting crackers this Diwali
'No cash with farmers': BJP after Chhattisgarh delays paddy procurement
From Rajasthan to Delhi, states which have banned firecrackers
Over 70% children with Covid-19 are asymptomatic: AIIMS data
Trains will resume in Punjab only after blockades along tracks are removed: Railways
Covid-19: From Bharat Biotech vaccine launch to AstraZeneca's hopes
US Presidential Election Updates: Biden increases lead in Nevada, Arizona
IPL 2020 | 'Bumrah and Archer would stand out in any era': Brian Lara
