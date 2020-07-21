e-paper
Home / Business News / Green shoots visible in economy, agriculture sector driving growth, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Green shoots visible in economy, agriculture sector driving growth, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Speaking at the India Ideas Summit, finance minister Niramala Sitharaman said the government has announced a stimulus package totalling 10% of the GDP which was having its impact on economic revival.

business Updated: Jul 21, 2020 21:03 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was addressing the virtual India Ideas Summit.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was addressing the virtual India Ideas Summit.
         

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday promised more policy interventions to revive the economy, and emphasised that green shoots are visible and the agriculture sector is driving growth.

Indicators like electricity and fuel consumption, inter and intra-state movement of goods, PMI data and retail financial transactions are witnessing a pick-up, she said. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had said the Indian economy has started seeing “green shoots” of recovery and the country remains one of the most open economies in the world.

Speaking at the India Ideas Summit, Sitharaman said the government has announced a stimulus package totalling 10 per cent of the GDP which was having its impact on economic revival. “All options are open...interventions will happen in future,” Sitharaman said, assuring the industry that the government will not shy away from taking more steps to ensure early revival of the economy. The minister further said the “agriculture sector is driving the growth.”

Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Relationship with India important, monitoring LAC very closely: US
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Maharashtra Covid-19 tally rises by 8,369 cases to reach 3.27 lakh
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
India struggled to gain influence due to 3 foreign policy 'burdens': Jaishankar
Watch: Athlete forced to sell fruits on cart, another struggles for job | Covid
