India’s October jobless rate rises to 6.98%: Private think-tank CMIE

business Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 09:46 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
Economic activity has resumed after the government eased pandemic lockdown restrictions.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

India’s unemployment rate in October rose to 6.98% from 6.67% in September, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The novel coronavirus has infected nearly 8.2 million people in the world’s second-most populous nation, hitting large parts of the economy.

Economic activity has resumed after the government eased pandemic lockdown restrictions.

