e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / India to plan tax holiday to win new investments, seize markets from China

India to plan tax holiday to win new investments, seize markets from China

From offering easy access to land for factories leaving China to tax breaks for new plants, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is trying to lure investors and stop the coronavirus pandemic

business Updated: May 12, 2020 13:26 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
The proposal to give a 10-year full tax exemption to companies making new investment upwards of $500 million is being evaluated.
The proposal to give a 10-year full tax exemption to companies making new investment upwards of $500 million is being evaluated. (Bloomberg)
         

India’s trade ministry is proposing a tax holiday for companies bringing new investments as the government explores measures to support the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter.

The proposal to give a 10-year full tax exemption to companies making new investment upwards of $500 million is being evaluated by the finance ministry, said the people, who asked not to be identified citing rules. The plan requires companies to start operations within three years from June 1, and will cover sectors including medical devices, electronics, telecom equipment and capital goods, they said.

Another variant of the program will be to provide a four-year tax holiday to companies that invest $100 million or more in labor-intensive sectors such as textiles, food processing, leather, and footwear. A lower corporate tax rate of 10% is proposed for the next six years, the people said. The proposal has to be approved by the finance ministry and, so far, it hasn’t taken a decision.

From offering easy access to land for factories leaving China to tax breaks for new plants, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is trying to lure investors and stop the coronavirus pandemic from wrecking the economy. Asia’s third-largest economy is hurtling toward its first full-year contraction in four decades as India has so far failed to provide a big stimulus, given the government’s limited fiscal room, even as an estimated 122 million people lost jobs in April and consumer demand evaporated.

A call made to trade ministry spokesman was not answered while a finance ministry spokesperson declined to comment.

The benefits provided would be in addition to the existing incentives provided by the government, the people said.

The trade ministry has also identified top 50 industry clusters to upgrade their existing infrastructure, testing labs and research and development facilities. While the thrust is on developing sectors such as textiles, pharma, food processing and gems and jewelery, the ministry is also working on expanding the list to include services sectors such as tourism, the people said.

tags
top news
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
Glenmark starts clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India
Glenmark starts clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India
LIVE: Delhi CM asks citizens to send suggestions on lifting lockdown, relaxations
LIVE: Delhi CM asks citizens to send suggestions on lifting lockdown, relaxations
One like Federer, the other like Nadal: ABD on Kohli-Smith comparison
One like Federer, the other like Nadal: ABD on Kohli-Smith comparison
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Maruti to bring out first batch of cars today since resuming work amid lockdown
Maruti to bring out first batch of cars today since resuming work amid lockdown
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In