e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / India, United States likely to partner on 5G: US-India Business Council chief

India, United States likely to partner on 5G: US-India Business Council chief

In an interview to ANI, US-India Business Council president Nisha Biswal said expects that digital commerce and all areas of the technology collaboration are going to continue to grow.

business Updated: Jul 17, 2020 09:04 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International
“I do think that the technology sector is a very important area of collaboration between our two countries. We have a very trusted relationship, and we have a very large digitally savvy population in both countries,” Biswal said.
“I do think that the technology sector is a very important area of collaboration between our two countries. We have a very trusted relationship, and we have a very large digitally savvy population in both countries,” Biswal said.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
         

India and US are likely to partner on 5G network, US India Business Council (USIBC) President Nisha Biswal said on Thursday, adding that technology sector is a “very important area” of collaboration between our two countries.

In an interview to ANI, Biswal said expects that digital commerce and all areas of the technology collaboration are going to continue to grow.

“I do think that the technology sector is a very important area of collaboration between our two countries. We have a very trusted relationship, and we have a very large digitally savvy population in both countries,” she said.

“So I do expect that digital commerce and all areas of of the technology collaboration are going to continue to grow. I also think that the US and India will partner on 5G and creating kind of the digital infrastructure of the future. And this will continue to be an area of growing importance,” she added.

Biswal said that US and India economic partnership has been one that has been growing in importance for both countries.

“US India economic partnership has been one that has been growing in importance for both countries. We have seen that the pandemic has created enormous disruption on global supply chains including in the pharmaceutical sector and the US India partnership is one of the trusted partners. So as we look at the research and collaboration that’s going on around the vaccine around treatment options,” she said.

The India Ideas Summit organised by the USIBC scheduled on July 21-22 will see discussions on a wide range of topics including the impact of coronavirus on global supply chain and healthcare collaboration between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the upcoming Summit, which has assembled a high-powered line-up of US-India corridor leaders from across the business, government and society.

tags
top news
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
Rajnath Singh reaches Leh’s Stakna with CDS Rawat, Army Chief Naravane
Rajnath Singh reaches Leh’s Stakna with CDS Rawat, Army Chief Naravane
10 cities account for half of India’s active Covid-19 infections
10 cities account for half of India’s active Covid-19 infections
Saga of an audacious gold smuggling bid in Kerala
Saga of an audacious gold smuggling bid in Kerala
India’s next million Covid-19 cases could come in weeks: Rahul Gandhi
India’s next million Covid-19 cases could come in weeks: Rahul Gandhi
Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, 3 terrorists killed
Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, 3 terrorists killed
‘Sourav was gutted’:Arun Lal on incident that propelled Ganguly for success
‘Sourav was gutted’:Arun Lal on incident that propelled Ganguly for success
This new Android malware can steal passwords, card data from 337 apps including Gmail, Uber
This new Android malware can steal passwords, card data from 337 apps including Gmail, Uber
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In