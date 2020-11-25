e-paper
Spot gold price at Rs 50,810 today, up by 0.02%

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 10:33 IST
HT Analytics
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Nov 25, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Nov 25, 2020(Reuters)
         

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to Rs. 50810.0 from Rs. 50800.0. Although, It was also lower than the previous week average of Rs. 50861.4285714286 by 0.1%.

The spot gold price in India(Rs. 50810.0) increased by 0.02%, despite of no change in the global gold price($1803.0).

Gold and other precious metals on Nov 25, 2020

In global markets, gold prices remained stable today after a fall in the previous session. Spot gold was priced at $1803.0 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.7% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1887.8). Among other precious metals, silver prices has remained stable today. Silver was priced at $23.0 per Troy ounce.

The precious metal platinum prices remained stable at $967.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 48550.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 50810.0 . 

MCX Gold on Nov 25, 2020

Gold prices in India remained stable today with futures on MCX quoted at Rs. 48550.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 1.0% or about Rs. 0.0 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 59597.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 50810.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 50800.0), whereas global spot prices was steady at $1803.0 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 48550.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Nov 25, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to Rs. 73.0 as compared to previous close of Rs. 74.0. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

