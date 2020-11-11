e-paper
IndiGo completes 1 lakh flight operations since March lockdown

IndiGo completes 1 lakh flight operations since March lockdown

The flights include scheduled commercial operations, passenger charters, cargo charters, air bubble, and repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat programme, IndiGo said.

business Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 20:53 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Mumbai
As part of the cargo operations in the domestic market, IndiGo operated 2,687 flights in the past six months, transporting over 23,350 million tonnes of cargo between April and October, the airline said
As part of the cargo operations in the domestic market, IndiGo operated 2,687 flights in the past six months, transporting over 23,350 million tonnes of cargo between April and October, the airline said(Bloomberg)
         

IndiGo has completed operations of 1 lakh flights, including scheduled services, repatriation and cargo flights, since the lockdown in March, the budget carrier said on Wednesday.

IndiGo achieved the feat on Wednesday when it operated its flight 6E 216 to Varanasi from Hyderabad, the airline said.

IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said, “We have successfully operated 1,00,000 flights as of today since the lockdown period (March 25). After the most unprecedented halt to the whole aviation industry, it is indeed an achievement for us.” The government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 to control the spread of coronavirus.

The flights include scheduled commercial operations, passenger charters, cargo charters, air bubble, and repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat programme, IndiGo said.

IndiGo looks forward to achieving more milestones in the coming months as it goes by the current demand, Dutta.

As part of the cargo operations in the domestic market, IndiGo operated 2,687 flights in the past six months, transporting over 23,350 million tonnes of cargo between April and October, the airline said.

